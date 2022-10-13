26 Syrians detained in North Macedonia near Greek border

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia said Thursday that 26 migrants, who had been crammed into two cars driven by suspected smugglers, have been detained near the southern border with Greece.

A police statement said the cars were near the town of Valandovo late Wednesday when the drivers spotted a police roadblock ahead of them, stopped the vehicles and ran off with their passengers.

After a brief chase, officers detained the 26 Syrian nationals, as well as the two drivers — a Serb and a man from North Macedonia. If tried and convicted of migrant-smuggling, the two suspects face up to five years' imprisonment.

The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Greece and been headed north through North Macedonia and Serbia to wealthier European countries.

They will be deported to Greece.

Police say the Balkan route for migrants, that leads through North Macedonia, has become more active again this year after the end of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

