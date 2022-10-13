Vietnamese travel agency group arrives in Taiwan to boost tourism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tour group of 20 Vietnamese travel agencies arrived in Taiwan on Thursday afternoon (Oct. 13) for a five-day trip that includes stops at Beitou hot spring, Alishan, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.

The tour group visited at the joint invitation of Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s branch office in Ho Chi Minh City and China Airlines' branch in Vietnam. The tour started on the day of Taiwan’s border opening, CNA reported.

In Alishan they will visit Indigenous tribes and drink tea grown in the mountains. The group will return to Vietnam on Monday (Oct. 17).

Chou Hsin-yi (周欣毅), director of the Tourism Bureau’s branch office in Ho Chi Minh City, said that Taiwan is one of the favorite overseas destinations for Vietnamese. In 2018 the number of Vietnamese visiting Taiwan reached 490,000.

Chou said that more travel agencies, media, and bloggers from Vietnam will be invited to travel to Taiwan in order to boost tourism.