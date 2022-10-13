Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's per capita GDP highest in Asia, says IMF

Per capita GDP in Taiwan outgrew that of Japan and South Korea this year

  116
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/13 20:49
Taipei at night. (Unsplash, User Timo Volz)

Taipei at night. (Unsplash, User Timo Volz)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s per capita GDP growth rate is expected to be the largest in Asia for 2022, it was reported on Thursday (Oct. 13).

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Taiwan’s per capita GDP in 2022 is set to increase from US$33,140 (NT$1 million) to around US$35,510 (NT$1.1 million). Taiwan’s rate of GDP growth will be higher than Japan’s for the first time in history and higher than South Korea’s for the first time since 2003.

South Korea’s per capita GDP for 2022 is expected to be about US$33,590, which represents a 4% decrease compared to 2021. Meanwhile, Japan’s will be close to US$34, 360, which marks a 12% decrease. The gap between the per capita GDP for Japan and South Korea this year is the smallest it has ever been, reports CNA.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, Taiwan’s government placed great emphasis on protecting Taiwan’s economy. Last week, Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua noted that Taiwan’s total trade for the year increased by 29% over 2021, with the 16th largest trade volume in the world in 2022.
GDP
GDP per capita
Japan
South Korea

RELATED ARTICLES

China Airlines' Pokémon plane full as Taiwanese rush to reopened Japan
China Airlines' Pokémon plane full as Taiwanese rush to reopened Japan
2022/10/11 15:17
Japan Diet delegation visits former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui's grave
Japan Diet delegation visits former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui's grave
2022/10/09 17:32
Envoy to S Korea eyes deeper bilateral cooperation
Envoy to S Korea eyes deeper bilateral cooperation
2022/10/07 12:34
New Taipei City signs MOU with Japan on disaster prevention
New Taipei City signs MOU with Japan on disaster prevention
2022/10/06 17:05
Taiwan’s envoy to Japan advocates greater defense cooperation
Taiwan’s envoy to Japan advocates greater defense cooperation
2022/10/06 11:15