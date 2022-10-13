Taiwan's per capita GDP highest in Asia, says IMF

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s per capita GDP growth rate is expected to be the largest in Asia for 2022, it was reported on Thursday (Oct. 13).

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Taiwan’s per capita GDP in 2022 is set to increase from US$33,140 (NT$1 million) to around US$35,510 (NT$1.1 million). Taiwan’s rate of GDP growth will be higher than Japan’s for the first time in history and higher than South Korea’s for the first time since 2003.

South Korea’s per capita GDP for 2022 is expected to be about US$33,590, which represents a 4% decrease compared to 2021. Meanwhile, Japan’s will be close to US$34, 360, which marks a 12% decrease. The gap between the per capita GDP for Japan and South Korea this year is the smallest it has ever been, reports CNA.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, Taiwan’s government placed great emphasis on protecting Taiwan’s economy. Last week, Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua noted that Taiwan’s total trade for the year increased by 29% over 2021, with the 16th largest trade volume in the world in 2022.