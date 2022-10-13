Expansion of southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung International Airport to begin in 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said that construction on Kaohsiung International Airport will begin in 2023 for an expansion project that was approved by the central government in 2021.

The press release came on Tuesday (Oct. 11), just two days before Taiwan loosened border restrictions on travelers coming from abroad. After the expansion, Kaohsiung’s airport will be capable of receiving 16.5 million passengers annually, more than double the pre-pandemic number of 7.5 million in 2019, according to the CAA.

The expansion project represents the first phase of the “Kaohsiung Airport 2040 Project,” which is part of a larger, national project to modernize and improve the quality of airports throughout Taiwan by 2040. The plans were approved by the Executive Yuan in May 2021.

According to the press release, a team of consultants was selected in September to begin planning for the construction phase set for early 2023.

The expansion project reportedly calls for a centralized terminal structure to be built between the existing international and domestic terminals. The first phase of construction will involve clearing away some of the existing structure that is currently in use. When completed, the new terminal’s boarding hall will reportedly serve both domestic and international flights.

As Taipei and north Taiwan receive the lion’s share of tourism in the country, the government hopes the expanded passenger capacity at Kaohsiung International Airport will lead to more international routes and connections, and boost tourism and business in south Taiwan.

The press release did not include an anticipated date for completing the expansion. The video below was released in 2021 outlining the plans for the Kaohsiung International Airport New Terminal.