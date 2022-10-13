NATO's Nuclear Planning Group meets amid Russian threats

Defense ministers for NATO member states were holding a meeting of the alliance's Nuclear Planning Group on Thursday amid heightened tension due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin regularly threatens the use of nuclear weapons.

Ahead of the meeting, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to defending "every inch" of NATO territory.

Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, reissued nuclear warnings again Thursday.

He was quoted in Russian state media as saying: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step," as Ukraine joining NATO, "would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War Three," calling it "suicidal" for existing NATO member states.

Steadfast Noon annual exercise

NATO defense ministers led the session, occurring on the sidelines of a two-day meeting of defense ministers, ahead of the alliance's annual Steadfast Noon exercise.

The exercise, scheduled for next week, will play out how a nuclear scenario would be handled by the alliance's members.

Held annually around the same time of year, Steadfast Noon involves fighter jets, conventional jets, refueling and surveillance aircraft.

No nuclear weapons are involved. Members will drill for the successful deployment of a US nuclear weapon based in Europe.

Earlier this week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said canceling Steadfast Noon at this moment "would be absolutely the wrong signal to send" as Putin's nuclear rhetoric is "dangerous and reckless."

"NATO's firm, predictable behavior, our military strength, is the best way to prevent escalation," Stoltenberg said, adding, "If we now created the grounds for any misunderstandings, miscalculations in Moscow about our willingness to protect and defend all allies, we would increase the risk of escalation."

Fourteen allied nations are scheduled to take part in the exercises, which were planned well in advance of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The biggest part of the exercise will take place more than 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) from Russia.

Russia is also scheduled to hold nuclear exercises in the near future, possibly at the same time as NATO exercises or soon after, NATO diplomats told The Associated Press news agency.

What nuclear weapons are in NATO's arsenal?

NATO as a military organization does not possess a nuclear arsenal, rather member states do, just as NATO forces are comprised of member states' forces.

In NATO, only three members possess nuclear weapons: the US, the UK and France, all permanent members of the UN Security Council.

France, however, does not participate in the Nuclear Planning Group due to its insistence on "strategic autonomy," or independence as it was known before French President Emmanuel Macron used the term.

ar/fb (AP, Reuters)