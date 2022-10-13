OLED Display Market Is Expected To Grow By More Than 11%

The report provides a thorough study of this OLED Display Market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The global OLED display market size was US$ 36.9 billion in 2021. The global OLED display market size is forecast to reach US$ 121.3 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period 2022-2032

OLED displays, which use organic materials to emit light, do not need the backlighting or filtering devices typically seen in LCD displays. Compared to LCDs, OLED displays offer a simpler recycling process and are sunlight-readable. OLED displays feature excellent contrast because each pixel on the screen produces its own light as opposed to using a backlight. When contrast is needed, the display simply dims or shuts off the appropriate pixels for a real, deep black color while using less electricity.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing demand for cost-effective and energy-saving OLED displays, growing government initiatives toward OLED adoption, and rising display and large screen backlight drive the global market.

The increased technology cost and various technological constraints may slow down the overall market growth.

The growing disposable income of consumers, rapid urbanization, and the advent of OLED displays in smartphones and smart television fuel the global market growth.

The increasing advancements in OLED technology and rising demand for AMOLED displays in AR/VR headset applications are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market. The increased sales of laptops and smartphones owing to online education and work-from-home trends have offered growth to the global market. However, a decrease in the workforce and suspension in production due to the restrictions imposed by governments, such as social distancing and lockdown during the first half of 2020, had an adverse impact on the consumer electronics sector.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region garnered a significant market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the growing urbanization, rise in production of electronic devices, and the existence of key manufacturers. In addition, rising adoption of online distribution channels and eCommerce platforms. Thus, these factors drive the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global OLED display market are:

Samsung Electronics

AU Optronics Corp

TDK Corporation

Sony Corporation

Rit Display

LG Display

Pioneer

Visionox.

BOE Display

eMagin Corporation

Universal Display Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global OLED display market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Rigid

Transparent

Flexible

Segmentation based on Technology

Passive-Matrix OLED

Active-Matrix OLED

Transparent OLED

TOP-Emitting OLED

Foldable OLED

Segmentation based on End-Users

Consumer Electronic

Retail

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Commercial

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

