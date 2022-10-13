Video Surveillance and Vsaas Market To Grow With A CAGR Of More Than 11.5% Over The Next Five Years

Important data on the current and anticipated revenues of key international industry participants, as well as the goods they provide as part of the Video Surveillance and Vsaas Market landscape, will also be included in our in-depth analysis. The report provides an easy-to-understand breakdown of competitive frameworks like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the numerous aspects that support the research findings.

The global video surveillance and VSaaS market size were US$ 20.4 billion in 2021. The global video surveillance and VSaaS market size is forecast to reach US$ 71.3 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Without an observer present, a video surveillance system allows for visual observation. Direct surveillance can be carried out, or it can be recorded, assessed, and repeated as often as required. Governments and law enforcement organizations greatly benefit from video surveillance in order to uphold social control and order, monitor and identify dangers, and investigate/prevent criminal activity. Video surveillance systems (VSS) are helpful in security measures like verifying alarms (intrusion, fire, hold-up) and detecting criminal offenses (theft, defalcation). In addition, documenting security-relevant events, open-air ground monitoring, discouraging offenders (tamper, arson, and vandalism), localizing offenders and tracing their movements, and quick intervention in case of accidents.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in improvements in technology pertaining to video analytics, increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies, and reducing prices of specialized information technology solutions drive the global market.

The growing pressure to improve safety and security within residential and commercial buildings boosts the global market growth.

The rising adoption of IP-based video surveillance systems fuels global market growth.

The increased installation investment and large data storage needs may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the virus from spreading. This led to the closure of businesses and manufacturing units. In addition, the lack of labor and raw materials due to supply chain disturbances led to a suspension in production units, which had a negative impact on the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the rising economy, large construction projects in China and India, and the increasing demand from the public sector. In addition, the rising adoption of video surveillance by end-users and the growing development of smart cities. Thus, these factors boost the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global video surveillance and VSaaS market are:

Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd.,

Genetec, Inc.,

D-Link Systems, Inc.,

Avigilon (Motorola Solutions)

GeoVision, Inc.,

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.,

Pelco, Inc.,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Axis Communications AB,

FLIR Systems, Inc.,

NETGEAR Inc.,

Homeboy, Inc., and

Bosch Security Systems GmbH

Canary Connect, Inc.

Other Prominent Companies

Scope of the Report

The global video surveillance and VSaaS market segmentation focus on Product, Component, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Analog

IP-Based

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation based on End-User

Government

Transportation

Banking and Finance

Utility and Energy

Residential

Commercial

Retail

Hospitality

Stadiums

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

