Women’s Health Market To See Stunning Growth by 2030 

The report provides a thorough study of this Women’s Health Market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The global women’s health market size was US$ 31.1 billion in 2021. The global women’s health market is expected to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising rate of campaigns driven by the administration bodies to increase awareness about female health, hygiene, nutritional insufficiency, and illness will drive the growth of the women’s health market during the study period.

The growth of the women’s health market will also be driven by the growing number of working-class women and their busy lifestyles. Further, the rapidly growing rate of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, breast cancer, and diabetes among females will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.

The rising consumption of contraceptives, particularly oral pregnancy avoidance pills, contraceptive implants (IUDs), intrauterine devices, and protective caps, to control unwanted births will also boost the growth of the women’s health market. The National Association of Chronic Disease forecasts that government initiatives at various levels are made to offer treatment for female reproductive medical issues. Therefore, all of these factors will drive the growth of the women’s health market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the women’s health market as people across the globe became more concerned about health and hygiene. However, the women’s health market was also negatively affected by the low-end execution of key players in the women’s health market which witnessed a dramatic downturn in their profits from the pharmaceutical industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the women’s health market due to the high acceptance of women’s health-related products in the U.S. and Canada. Further, rising investments in the treatment of the female populace and growing cases of chronic disease like breast cancer is expected to reshape the scope of the women’s health market. Additionally, North America has a considerably bigger concentration of notable players, such as Pfizer, Apothecus Pharmaceutical, Agile Therapeutics, etc.

The second-largest region in terms of revenue in the world market for women’s health is predicted to be Europe, which is desirable given the growing awareness of women’s sickness and the development of the medical infrastructure in the major European nations. A considerable growth rate is projected for the APAC area, owing to the increased awareness of female health and the rise in consumer expenditure in developing countries like Australia, South Korea, China, and India.

Competitors in the Market

Pfizer

Novartis

Ferring

Apothecus Pharmaceutical

Agile Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

LUPIN

Eli Lilly

Bayer AG

AbbVie

Amgen

Blairex Laboratories

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global women’s health market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Type

Surgical

Contraceptive

Critical Care

Labor & Delivery

Diagnostic

Others

By Application

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Contraception

Hormonal Infertility

Female Infertility

Menopause

Endometriosis

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

