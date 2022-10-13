Recombinant Proteins Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A Near 12.9% CAGR

Important data on the current and anticipated revenues of key international industry participants, as well as the goods they provide as part of the Recombinant Proteins Market landscape, will also be included in our in-depth analysis. The report provides an easy-to-understand breakdown of competitive frameworks like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the numerous aspects that support the research findings.
The global recombinant proteins market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. The global recombinant proteins market is forecasted to grow to US$ 4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The recombinant proteins market is expected to grow at an excellent growth rate due to the rising chronic disease incidences, growing R&D programs, and growing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure.
The growing awareness about the potential of biological products and the rising production of recombinant DNA from various sources will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.
Growing strategic moves by industry players will contribute to the recombinant proteins market growth. For instance, Alamar Biosciences inked an agreement with Abcam plc in January 2022 with the aim to comprehend the fundamental biology of human health and diseases. As a result, it will lead to innovation in therapeutics and research.
Regional Analysis
The market for recombinant proteins was controlled by North America, which is also predicted to hold a sizable portion of the industry in 2030. Due to an increase in infectious and chronic diseases, an increase in patients, and increased R&D spending, it is anticipated that it will maintain its position. In addition, Asia Pacific has grown as a result of an increase in chronic sickness in specific nations. Due to new goods and inventive biotechnology operations during the forecast period, it is also anticipated that Europe would rank as the second most productive market. In contrast, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have rapid expansion over the future years due to growing investments in R&D and the development of novel medical technology.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Recombinant protein vaccines may be developed with a combination of subunits of different adjuvants and antigens, which will be more effective against SARS-CoV-2 infections and be readily available in the center. Recombinant protein has become extremely popular in nations like India and China as a result of the rise in the number of chronic diseases like cancer, HIV/AIDS, and many others. Due to an increase in government investment, it is anticipated that businesses based in the Asia Pacific region will also be growing there.
Competitors in the Market
Abcam plc
Abnova Corp
Aviva systems biology
Bio-Techne Corporation
Bio-Rad laboratories
Elpiscience
Elevian inc
Eli lilly and co
Enzo life sciences, Inc
Gigagen inc
Genscript
Janssen-Cilag pty ltd
Merck KGaA
Proteinrech Group, Inc
R&D System, Inc
Raybiotech Life Inc
Stemcell Technologies Inc
Sino Biological Inc
Thermo Fisher Scientific
U Protein Express
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global recombinant proteins market segmentation focuses on Product & Services, Application, End-Use, and Region.
By Product & Services
Product
Cytokines & Growth Factors
? Interferons (IFNs)
? Interleukins (ILs)
Others
Antibodies
Immune Checkpoint Proteins
Virus Antigens
Enzymes
? Kinases
? Metabolic Enzymes
Others
Recombinant Regulatory Proteins
Hormones
Others
Production Services
By Application
Drug Discovery & Development
Therapeutics
o Biologics
o Vaccines
o Cell & Gene Therapies
o Others
Research
Others
By End-Use
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Academic & Research Institutes
Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
