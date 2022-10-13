Recombinant Proteins Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A Near 12.9% CAGR

Important data on the current and anticipated revenues of key international industry participants, as well as the goods they provide as part of the Recombinant Proteins Market landscape, will also be included in our in-depth analysis. The report provides an easy-to-understand breakdown of competitive frameworks like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the numerous aspects that support the research findings.

The global recombinant proteins market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. The global recombinant proteins market is forecasted to grow to US$ 4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The recombinant proteins market is expected to grow at an excellent growth rate due to the rising chronic disease incidences, growing R&D programs, and growing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure.

The growing awareness about the potential of biological products and the rising production of recombinant DNA from various sources will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Growing strategic moves by industry players will contribute to the recombinant proteins market growth. For instance, Alamar Biosciences inked an agreement with Abcam plc in January 2022 with the aim to comprehend the fundamental biology of human health and diseases. As a result, it will lead to innovation in therapeutics and research.

Regional Analysis

The market for recombinant proteins was controlled by North America, which is also predicted to hold a sizable portion of the industry in 2030. Due to an increase in infectious and chronic diseases, an increase in patients, and increased R&D spending, it is anticipated that it will maintain its position. In addition, Asia Pacific has grown as a result of an increase in chronic sickness in specific nations. Due to new goods and inventive biotechnology operations during the forecast period, it is also anticipated that Europe would rank as the second most productive market. In contrast, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have rapid expansion over the future years due to growing investments in R&D and the development of novel medical technology.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Recombinant protein vaccines may be developed with a combination of subunits of different adjuvants and antigens, which will be more effective against SARS-CoV-2 infections and be readily available in the center. Recombinant protein has become extremely popular in nations like India and China as a result of the rise in the number of chronic diseases like cancer, HIV/AIDS, and many others. Due to an increase in government investment, it is anticipated that businesses based in the Asia Pacific region will also be growing there.

Competitors in the Market

Abcam plc

Abnova Corp

Aviva systems biology

Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Rad laboratories

Elpiscience

Elevian inc

Eli lilly and co

Enzo life sciences, Inc

Gigagen inc

Genscript

Janssen-Cilag pty ltd

Merck KGaA

Proteinrech Group, Inc

R&D System, Inc

Raybiotech Life Inc

Stemcell Technologies Inc

Sino Biological Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

U Protein Express

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global recombinant proteins market segmentation focuses on Product & Services, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Product & Services

Product

Cytokines & Growth Factors

? Interferons (IFNs)

? Interleukins (ILs)

Others

Antibodies

Immune Checkpoint Proteins

Virus Antigens

Enzymes

? Kinases

? Metabolic Enzymes

Others

Recombinant Regulatory Proteins

Hormones

Others

Production Services

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Therapeutics

o Biologics

o Vaccines

o Cell & Gene Therapies

o Others

Research

Others

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

