On-demand Wellness Software Market Future Expectations and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2030

The healthcare industry is continuously being shaped and reshaped by advances in medical knowledge, which have shifted the emphasis from treatment to prevention and wellness, moved care outside of hospitals, and put patients at the center of their own care. The global on-demand wellness software market size was US$ 391.5 million in 2021. The global on-demand wellness software market is expected to grow to US$ 781.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the on-demand wellness software market as people shifted more toward hygiene, health, and well-being. Maintaining health became one of the strong motives for people in order to protect themselves from the risk of the virus spread. With the sudden growth in internet penetration, industry giants experienced several opportunities to grow in the market. Therefore, the demand for on-demand wellness software increased to maintain personal well-being, self-care, mental health, healthy lifestyle, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing use of digital platforms and the improvement in personal well-being are projected to be the main drivers of the global on-demand wellness software market. Hectic lifestyles and growing cases of diseases will open doors of opportunities for the market during the study period. Additionally, attractive discounts, vouchers, or free trials, will raise the popularity of platforms.

Growing technological innovations will bolster market growth. For instance, Booksy unveiled the new add-ons function in June 2022, which enables service providers to display their extra menu options, enhancing the consumer experience and assisting the provider in upselling their services. Additionally, Soothe Inc. came up with user-friendly app updates. The firm also integrated an easier navigation option in July 2022. Such advancements are expected to attract customers during the study period.

The market will also be influenced by the attractive advertisements on social media aimed at popularizing on-demand wellness software.

Regional Analysis

In 2021, North America dominated the on-demand wellness software market and produced large revenue shares. Social media has played a significant part in the trend-setting due to the high degree of use of modern technology and the growing demand for on-demand online wellness services. These aspects contribute to the services’ improvement as people’s awareness of their health and wellbeing and time restraints increase. Additionally, a hectic lifestyle increases the risk of disease, which makes on-demand wellness treatments difficult to provide.

During the projected period, the CAGR for the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest. Several areas, including Japan, India, and China, are anticipated to make a sizable contribution. The market is expanding as a result of the quickest rate of adoption of digital technology. The growth in numbers

Competitors in the Market

Booksy

Soothe, Inc.

Urbanclap Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

STYLEBEE

Vararo, Inc.

FitnessOnDemand

MINDBODY, Inc.

MevoFit

Glamsquad

Zeel Networks, Inc.

Urban Massage Ltd.

Stylisted

HealingRadiusPro

ManeStreem

ManiCare

Ness

PRETE

Ruuby

The Glam App

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global on-demand wellness software market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

Web-based

Cloud-based

By Application

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

