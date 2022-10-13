Hemodialysis Market Set to witness Explosive Growth between Forecast Period 2022 to 2030

An association market share analysis is included in the Hemodialysis Market reports providing a more thorough picture of the major industry players. Additionally, the studies cover important market developments such as mergers and acquisitions, innovation launches, agreements, collaborations, cooperative efforts, joint ventures, inventive work, and the geographic expansion of key market players on a global and regional scale
The global hemodialysis market was valued at US$ 74.2 billion in 2021. The global hemodialysis market is expected to grow to US$ 131.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Dialysis is the process of removing waste products from the blood, such as urea and creatinine, which is caused by poor kidney function. Patients suffering from chronic renal failure require dialysis in order to recover electrolyte balance and purify the blood.
Factors Influencing the Market
Damage from chronic kidney disease (CKD) may eventually cause the kidneys to be less efficient than healthy kidneys at removing waste from circulation. The accumulation of toxic waste and additional fluid brought on by dysfunctional kidneys can result in high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and early mortality. The market need for quick-access renal facilities is being driven by the sharp rise in the prevalence of CKD. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of adults in the US, or about 37 million people, have chronic kidney disease. The same source predicts that 15% of the adult population in the US, or 37 million people, have CKD. 90%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of CKD will open doors of opportunities for the hemodialysis market as people are looking for more convenient solutions, which may reduce hectic visits to hospitals.
The growing rate of renal care centers, mainly in industrialized nations, and the presence of qualified nephrologists will accelerate the market growth. Additionally, the rising trend of home-healthcare will be opportunistic for the industry players. For instance, Baxter International Inc. unveiled its Sharesource Analytics 1.0, the next-generation eHealth solution, in June 2021. It is specifically made for peritoneal dialysis (PD) patients that need efficient care at home.
Regional Analysis
The high prevalence of CKD and ESRD in the U.S. and Canada and the rising treatment in these countries are the primary factors anticipated to drive the market demand for hemodialysis in the region. The U.S. market demand for goods and services is anticipated to increase as a result of the increase in coronavirus infections and the resulting renal failures.
Europe, the second-largest area in terms of market size, is anticipated to increase moderately over time. The high proportion of elderly people in the area who suffer from renal diseases is mostly to blame for the market’s expansion. In Brazil, the prevalence of CKD is rising among the elderly population, which is driving the growth of hemodialysis market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand decreased abruptly. Looking into the severity of the situation and the rise in the patient pool in the healthcare centers, people preferred staying at homes. As a result, healthcare bodies witnessed a sudden decline in the demand for dialysis.
Competitors in the Market’
Asahi Kasei Corporation
AWAK Technologies Inc.
Allmed Medical Care Corporation
AngioDynamics LLC
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Becton, Dickinson & Company
Baxter International
Dialife S.A.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Hemoclean Co., Ltd.
Medtronic Plc
Nipro Corporation
Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
Outset Medical, Inc.
Quanta Dialysis Technologies
Toray Medical Co. Ltd.
Teleflex, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global hemodialysis market segmentation focuses on Product, Dialysis, End-Use, and Region.
By Product
Device
o Machine
o Dialyzer
o Water treatment system
o Others
Consumables
o Bloodline
o Concentrates
o Catheters
o Others
Service
By Dialysis Type
Hemodialysis
o Conventional hemodialysis
o Short daily hemodialysis
o Nocturnal hemodialysis
Peritoneal dialysis
o Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)
o Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)
By End-Use
Home-based
Hospital-based
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
