Hemodialysis Market Set to witness Explosive Growth between Forecast Period 2022 to 2030

An association market share analysis is included in the Hemodialysis Market reports providing a more thorough picture of the major industry players. Additionally, the studies cover important market developments such as mergers and acquisitions, innovation launches, agreements, collaborations, cooperative efforts, joint ventures, inventive work, and the geographic expansion of key market players on a global and regional scale

The global hemodialysis market was valued at US$ 74.2 billion in 2021. The global hemodialysis market is expected to grow to US$ 131.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dialysis is the process of removing waste products from the blood, such as urea and creatinine, which is caused by poor kidney function. Patients suffering from chronic renal failure require dialysis in order to recover electrolyte balance and purify the blood.

Factors Influencing the Market

Damage from chronic kidney disease (CKD) may eventually cause the kidneys to be less efficient than healthy kidneys at removing waste from circulation. The accumulation of toxic waste and additional fluid brought on by dysfunctional kidneys can result in high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and early mortality. The market need for quick-access renal facilities is being driven by the sharp rise in the prevalence of CKD. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of adults in the US, or about 37 million people, have chronic kidney disease. The same source predicts that 15% of the adult population in the US, or 37 million people, have CKD. 90%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of CKD will open doors of opportunities for the hemodialysis market as people are looking for more convenient solutions, which may reduce hectic visits to hospitals.

The growing rate of renal care centers, mainly in industrialized nations, and the presence of qualified nephrologists will accelerate the market growth. Additionally, the rising trend of home-healthcare will be opportunistic for the industry players. For instance, Baxter International Inc. unveiled its Sharesource Analytics 1.0, the next-generation eHealth solution, in June 2021. It is specifically made for peritoneal dialysis (PD) patients that need efficient care at home.

Regional Analysis

The high prevalence of CKD and ESRD in the U.S. and Canada and the rising treatment in these countries are the primary factors anticipated to drive the market demand for hemodialysis in the region. The U.S. market demand for goods and services is anticipated to increase as a result of the increase in coronavirus infections and the resulting renal failures.

Europe, the second-largest area in terms of market size, is anticipated to increase moderately over time. The high proportion of elderly people in the area who suffer from renal diseases is mostly to blame for the market’s expansion. In Brazil, the prevalence of CKD is rising among the elderly population, which is driving the growth of hemodialysis market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand decreased abruptly. Looking into the severity of the situation and the rise in the patient pool in the healthcare centers, people preferred staying at homes. As a result, healthcare bodies witnessed a sudden decline in the demand for dialysis.

Competitors in the Market’

Asahi Kasei Corporation

AWAK Technologies Inc.

Allmed Medical Care Corporation

AngioDynamics LLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Baxter International

Dialife S.A.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Hemoclean Co., Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Outset Medical, Inc.

Quanta Dialysis Technologies

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Teleflex, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global hemodialysis market segmentation focuses on Product, Dialysis, End-Use, and Region.

By Product

Device

o Machine

o Dialyzer

o Water treatment system

o Others

Consumables

o Bloodline

o Concentrates

o Catheters

o Others

Service

By Dialysis Type

Hemodialysis

o Conventional hemodialysis

o Short daily hemodialysis

o Nocturnal hemodialysis

Peritoneal dialysis

o Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

o Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By End-Use

Home-based

Hospital-based

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

