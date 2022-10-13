Stem Cells Market to Register Healthy CAGR 10.70% between Forecast Period

Report Ocean recently published a new report on the global Stem Cells Market. The study provides a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period. Additionally, the world’s growing need for this service or management is justified by the recent developments and improvements in healthcare. The global stem cell market size was US$ 16.2 billion in 2021. The global stem cell market size is forecast to reach US$ 50.7 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Stem cells are employed in surgery and medicine because they may multiply and develop into almost any type of cell in the body. There are two different types of stem cells: adult stem cells and embryonic stem cells. Embryonic stem cells are stem cells created from human embryos (ESCs). Because they are pluripotent, they can develop into almost any type of cell in the body. Cells that have been injured or perished can be replaced by new, healthy cells due to stem cell therapy.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing demand for biologics, technological advancement in stem cell therapeutics, and rising focus on the development of personalized medicines are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The rising investments in R&D activities to research innovative ways to use stem cells for different healthcare applications drive the global market.

The increasing incidences of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases boost the global market growth.

The increasing development of pharmaceutical companies and clinical research institutes in developed regions boosts the global market growth.

The increased cost of stem cells may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market. Clinical trials have increased as a result of the product’s use in the medical community’s treatment of COVID-19. Patients may choose to receive treatment through regenerative medicine based on cellular therapies, which can reduce patient death and infection rates. Companies and research institutions are collaborating to introduce cutting-edge disease treatment options.

Regional Analysis

North America garnered a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the existence of key participants engaged in developing stem cell therapies, developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive R&D, supporting reforms from healthcare organizations, strong reimbursement policies, and increasing government initiatives and research activities.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to have considerable growth during the forecast period. As a result of the rising development of stem cell-based therapies, government initiatives for developing regenerative medicines, the advent of several stem cell banks, and growing clinical trials for regenerative medicines.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global stem cells market are:

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Cellular Engineering Technologies, Inc.

BioTime, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global stem cells market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Adult Stem Cells

Human Embryonic Stem Cells

Induce Pluripotent Stem Cells

Very Small Embryonic Stem Cells

Segmentation based on Application

Regenerative Medicine

o Neurology

o Orthopedics

o Oncology

o Hematology

o Cardiovascular and Myocardial Infraction

o Injuries

o Diabetes

o Liver Disorder

o Incontinence

o Others

Drug Discovery and Development

Segmentation based on End-User

Therapeutics Companies

Cell and Tissue Banks

Services Companies

Tools and Reagents Companies

Segmentation based on Technology

Cell Acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation

Expansion and Sub-Culture

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

