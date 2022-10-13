Energy Management System Market to Receive Robust CAGR of 18.50% between Forecast Period

The report provides a thorough study of this Energy Management System Market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations. The global energy management system market size was US$ 10.4 billion in 2021. The global energy management system market size is forecast to reach US$ 70.87 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.50% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Electric utility grids employ the Energy Management System (EMS) as a tool to track, examine, and improve the performance of the electric transmission system. It refers to a wider range of energy network applications and specific ones like scheduling and generation control. In addition, it is extensively utilized in the energy, telecom, and IT sectors, among other industries. The most popular or important uses are SCADA, Automatic Generation Control (AGC), and alerting. The SCADA system serves as the communication and control interface between the field equipment and the EMS.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing awareness and advantages of implementing energy management system (EMS) solutions across industries and commercial & residential properties drive the global market.

The growing number of reliable information technology platforms for controlling and optimizing available resources to provide customized and relevant data for corrective actions and better monitoring of energy-efficient solutions is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The increasing use of smart grids and smart meters fuels global market growth.

The increased cost of deployment and the limited availability of specialized and skilled labor may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market. This is a result of the heavy industries’ decreased energy use, which includes coal, natural gas, and petroleum. Energy demand has decreased as a result in the major economies, including the US, Italy, Germany, the UK, and others.

However, a rise in demand for home energy usage has allowed the sector to survive. Lockdown restrictions have increased activities that can be done at home, including internet shopping, remote work, running home appliances, cooling or heating homes, and using streaming entertainment services.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the well-established infrastructure network and rising adoption of EMS across verticals such as manufacturing, retail, power, and other industries.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have considerable growth during the forecast period. As a result of the growing industrialization, rebates and tax incentives from various governments. In addition, increasing concerns about the rising carbon footprint of several industries and the growing need for reusing waste heat.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global energy management system market are:

Honeywell Multinational Conglomerate Company

Siemens Automation Company

Daikin Manufacturing Company

General Electric Multinational Conglomerate Company

Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company

Panasonic Industrial Conglomerate Company

Intel Semiconductor Company

IBM Technology Company

Eaton Corporation Company

Azbil Corporation

Johnson Controls HVAC Company

Comcast Telecommunication Company

Rockwell Automation Company

Delta Electronics Company

Dexma Energy Management Company

Elconn Energy Systems Company

Atandra Energy Private Limited

Yokogawa Electric Information Technology Company

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global energy management system market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Component, Solution, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Industrial Energy Management System

Building Energy Management System

Home Energy Management System

Segmentation based on Component

Sensors

Controllers

Software

Batteries

Display Devices

Others

Segmentation based on Solution

Carbon Energy Management

Demand Response Management

Utility Billing

Customer Information System

Segmentation based on End-User

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

