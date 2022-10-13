Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Size Share, and Forecast 2022-2032.

Important data on the current and anticipated revenues of key international industry participants, as well as the goods they provide as part of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market landscape, will also be included in our in-depth analysis. The report provides an easy-to-understand breakdown of competitive frameworks like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the numerous aspects that support the research findings. The global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market size was US$ 290.4 billion in 2021. The global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market size is forecast to reach US$ 630.3 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The services provided by testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) include auditing, inspection, testing, verification, quality assurance, and certification of products, equipment, and more. These aid in boosting manufacturing efficiency to lower error by reducing risk. Oil & gas, the food industry, pharmaceuticals, the chemical industry, and other industries can all benefit from TIC services. One of the best testing and certification services is compliance assessments, which test for safety and quality. We offer certifications for management systems, supply chains, industrial site inspections, product testing, and audits.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising focus of manufacturing companies to improve customer retention by offering quality products and the growing demand for interoperability testing for connected devices and IoT drives the global market.

The increased cost of TIC services owing to various standards and rules across different geographies may slow down the overall market growth.

The growing digital transformation of customer services and rising adoption of breakthrough technologies are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The growing awareness of testing, inspection, and certification and increasing safety fuel the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Governments worldwide imposed severe controls in place to stop the virus’s spread, including restrictions on people’s freedom of movement, shelter-in-place orders, and limitations on how many people could work at any given institution. Due to travel restrictions, workers cannot be present in the various manufacturing sectors around the world. This affected the production levels, which increased total costs, including under-absorbed overhead and logistics costs.

Regional Analysis

Europe accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the existence of leading participants, the growing automotive sector. In addition, the presence of many retail corporations, fashion brands, and consumer goods.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have considerable growth during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing economic development and rising manufacturing and commodities exports in food and medical products.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global testing, inspection, and certification market are:

ALS Limited

Applus+

Bureau Veritas SA

DEKRA SE

DNV GL

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

SGS SA

TV NORD GROUP

TV Rheinland

TV SD

UL LLC

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global testing, inspection, and certification market segmentation focuses on Service, Sources, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Service

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Segmentation based on Sources

In-house

Outsourced

Segmentation based on Application

Consumer Goods

Retail

Chemicals

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Mining

Public Sector

Agriculture and Food

Aerospace and Defense

Oil, Gas, and Petroleum

Government

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

