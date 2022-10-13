Access Control and Authentication Market Analysis and Industry Research Report 2022-2032

The report provides a thorough study of this Access Control and Authentication Market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2032). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The global access control and authentication market size was US$ 8.4 billion in 2021. The global access control and authentication market size is forecast to reach US$ 24.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Access control and authentication systems are electronic devices used to control network-based unlawful access to certain locations. The security method of access control limits who or what can access resources in a computing environment. There are two types of access control logical and physical. Access to campuses, buildings, rooms, and physical IT assets is restricted via physical access control. Logical access control restricts access to data, system files, and computer networks. A rapid and effective real-time response is made possible by access control and authentication system during thefts, suspicious activity, and other criminal actions. Smart cards, biometric systems, face recognition, and other cutting-edge electric gadgets are crucial for ensuring security and safety in a variety of industries.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising threats of unauthorized access in various sectors such as government, IT companies, retail, bank, and financial sectors drive the global market.

The growing infrastructural developments and the advent of access control systems boost the global market growth.

The increasing acceptance of advanced ACA technologies such as fingerprint recognition, face recognition, IRIS recognition, voice recognition, and smart card and growing consumer demand for modern ACA devices is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The increased cost of deployment, installation, and maintenance of this equipment may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the virus from spreading. This led to the closure of manufacturing plants, retail stores, and import-export procedures, which disrupted the overall supply chains and thus, affected the demand and supply balance.

However, due to the preventive actions undertaken to contain the spreading of COVID-19, the need for different contact-less access control systems such as face recognition, voice recognition, fingerprint, palm & vein recognition, IRIS recognition, and proximity card boosted the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region garnered a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the developing economies, constant technological improvements in ACA technology, and government initiatives to integrate ACA technologies in many public sectors. In addition, the rising adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and biometric recognition technology, easy availability of ACA devices, and the existence of leading participants.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global access control and authentication market are:

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Panasonic Corporation

Gemalto N.V.

Honeywell Commercial Security

Axis Communications AB

Genetec Inc.

Identiv, Inc.

Suprema, Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

NEC Corporation

ASSA ABLOY

AMAG Technology, Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc Sensory, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global access control and authentication market segmentation focus on Technology, Component, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Biometric Technology

Smart Card

Electronic Locks

Magnetic Stripes

Multi-Technology Reader

Others

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation based on End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Military and Defense

Education

Hospital Sectors

Manufacturing Industries

Healthcare Department

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

