Yoga and Exercise Mats Market Profit-Sources Analysis Report 2022-2030

Important data on the current and anticipated revenues of key international industry participants, as well as the goods they provide as part of the Yoga and Exercise Mats Market landscape, will also be included in our in-depth analysis. The report provides an easy-to-understand breakdown of competitive frameworks like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the numerous aspects that support the research findings. The global yoga and exercise mats market was US$ 9.5 billion in 2021. The global yoga and exercise mats market is expected to grow to US$ 11.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The yoga and exercise mats market has been impacted by COVID-19. The lives of people and companies were significantly impacted. COVID-19 has had a direct and indirect impact on almost all nations and regions, their economic performance, and the distribution networks of all industries. Despite this, the epidemic has had a favorable effect on the health industry and related industries. People today are more inventive and incorporate workout routines. Customers all across the world have been making purchases based on three needs: security, amusement, and connection. Therefore, the demand for yoga and exercise mats reduced dramatically.
Factors Influencing the Market
An unsustainable load of chronic diseases that varies by area, race, wealth, education, and sex is brought on by bad lifestyle decisions like obesity, inactivity, and a poor diet. Therefore, the demand for yoga and exercise mats reduced dramatically. The government is essential in addressing population health and lifestyle choices as well as lowering health disparities and chronic disease. The government’s responsibilities also include monitoring, research, programming, and providing efficient healthcare access, quality assurance, and dietary and exercise advice (PA) to the people will contribute to the growth of the yoga and exercise mats market during the analysis period. Some people believe that the government is paternalistic and advocate individual choice. However, if the government works and engages the private sector, it may be possible to integrate many solutions.
The demand for the mats is also predicted to rise as a result of an increase in seminars and events devoted to dharmic traditions and spiritual practices, whether online coaching or in-person coaching. Additionally, the demand for fitness clubs increases as the world’s population becomes more wealthy and more individuals join them. But it’s expected that production would be hampered and the market for workout items will develop slowly due to fluctuating raw material prices.
Regional Analysis
Throughout the projected period, the Asia-Pacific yoga and exercise mats market is expected to experience the highest CAGR format sales. Due to yoga practitioners, government initiatives, and fitness club initiatives to encourage yoga-related activities, mat demand is rising in the area. Government initiatives supporting the development of a healthy lifestyle through yoga in countries like India are driving the demand for mats in the area.
To promote the practice of yoga in India, the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN) opened 8 Yoga OPDs in government-sponsored hospitals. State governments and non-profit organizations also contribute financially by hosting national and international conferences to promote the art. Therefore, such efforts are expected to drive the market forward during the analysis period.
Competitors in the Market
Hugger Mugger
Lululemon Athletic
Lululemon Athletica
Columbia Sportswear
Adidas
Under Armour
Sequential Brands
Airex AG
Jade Yoga
Manduka
Liforme
Barefoot Yoga
Fabrication Enterprises
La Vie Boheme Yoga
Accessory Arcade
Eupromed
Ningbo Mylon Rubber
Winboss International
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global yoga and exercise mats market segmentation focuses
By Product
PVC
Sticky
Natural Rubber
Plastic Elastomer
Cotton & Hemp
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Channels
Others
By End-Use
Health & Fitness Clubs
Households
Schools & Corporates
Public Seminars & Events
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
