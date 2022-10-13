Physical Access Control Systems Market– Competitive Analysis with Forecast to 2030

The report provides a thorough study of this Physical Access Control Systems Market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2032). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations. The global physical access control systems market size was US$ 6.78 billion in 2021. The global physical access control systems market is expected to grow to US$ 15.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Factors Influencing the Market

Due to their strength and affordability, cloud-based security systems are preferred by all organizations, including smalll, medium and large. Companies now have offices spread throughout many different cities. Therefore, PACS are used to easily control office administration procedures.

There will be a considerable increase in demand for physical access control systems in the market in the coming years due to the rising popularity of physical access control system apps that offer remote security administration via the internet. During the projection period, prominent characteristics, including precision level security, multiple location administration, and hassle-free operation, would further increase demand for physical access control systems.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Physical access control services have seen a significant increase in demand over the past few years across all key industries. Due to the closure of numerous production facilities, IT firm offices, and public gathering places, the global epidemic has slowed industry growth.

According to government regulations, many businesses began offering a work-from-home alternative, which had a significant and long-lasting impact on the need for access control systems. However, as the world’s economic infrastructure begins to function and workers return to their offices, the market’s need for PACS rises proportionately.

Regional Analysis

In 2021, the Asia Pacific physical access control systems market is anticipated to hold a sizable portion of the market, and it is predicted that this dominance will last throughout the forecasted time frame. APAC is the significant pioneer in the adoption of advanced physical security solutions. Aspects including rising disposable income, stringent governmental regulations, and rising investment from major providers of physical access control solutions all influence the region’s physical access control systems market.

North America saw profitable growth in 2021 and is expected to hold notable share even in the coming years. This dominance is attributed to the widespread application of touchless technologies and effective security services. The majority of Americans use smartphones, and the widespread use of AI and IoT-based technologies is further accelerating industry growth.

A significant portion is expected to be held by Europe because there is such a high demand for sophisticated security systems. The demand for physical access control systems has increased due to the region’s increasing adoption of smartphone computing devices such as smartwatches, tablets, smartphones, and sophisticated biometrics devices.

Competitors in the Market

Allegion plc.

Bosch Security

Safran Security

Paxton

Avigilon

Honeywell Commercial Security

Johnson Controls

Assa Abloy, Ltd.

TKH Group NV

Aiphone Co.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global physical access control systems market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Application, and Region.

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Type

RBAC

MAC

DAC

By Application

BFSI

Retail

Transportation and Utilities

Manufacturing

Services

Institutions

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Homeland Security

Healthcare

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

