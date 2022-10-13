Medical Tubing Market Key Players Business Strategies Study Report

The year saw significant gains for enterprises in the life sciences sector, which largely offers technology equipment and software for improved productivity and research services. Increased technological usage and a rise in the demand for clinical services were positive factors for the business. Hospitals and lab testing businesses saw good profits in the healthcare providers sector, partly due to the rising demand brought on by COVID-19. The global medical tubing market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global medical tubing market is expected to grow to US$ 8.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In addition to supporting access devices and other equipment, tubing is utilized for IVs, ventilators, and as a distribution system for other devices. Catheters are used during catheterization for cardiovascular illnesses in order to diagnose congenital heart disease, find narrowing blood arteries, measure pressure and oxygen levels in various heart regions, monitor pump performance, do biopsies, and identify heart valve problems.

Factors Influencing the Market

Thin tubes with attached cameras and other small surgical equipment are inserted into patients’ bodies during various surgical procedures, such as laparoscopic, endoscopic, and thoracoscopic operations, which has increased demand for thin tubes and fueled market expansion overall. The need for medical tubing has also expanded as a result of the increased use of modern robotic surgery systems by healthcare and medical colleges. Further, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising government and private investments in the sector are expected to fuel the growth of the medical tubing market during the analysis period.

There is a greater need for respiratory aids like cannulas to help patients with breathing issues due to the rise in medical disorders and diseases among all age groups, including asthma, bronchitis, and COPD. In order to help the patient breathe, the tubes are placed through the vocal cords above the trachea with the other end attached to the ventilator. Further, the growing geriatric population and rising cases of urological disorders will upsurge the demand for medical tubing during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for medical tubing upscaled due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the majority of the patients required ventilators and surgeries. The rate of critical cases rose during the pandemic. As a result, healthcare organizations were forced to expand their offerings. Therefore, the global medical tubing market recorded a significant hike in revenue.

Regional Analysis

In terms of revenue share, North America led in 2021. The market for medical tubing has been pushed by the rising geriatric population in nations like the United States and Canada. The healthcare sector in this area has improved as a result of a rise in government spending on creating and renovating healthcare infrastructure with the aid of health insurance firms.

According to predictions, the market for medical tubing will expand most quickly in the Asia Pacific. Asthma, bronchitis, and other airborne diseases have raised the demand for medical equipment and supplies in this region, driving up demand for the medical tubing market.

Competitors in the Market

Market Segmentation

By Product

Silicone

Polyolefins

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polycarbonates

Fluoropolymers

Others

By Application

Bulk Disposable Devices

Drug Delivery Systems

Catheters

Bio-Pharmaceutical Laboratory Equipments

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

