Medical Tubing Market Key Players Business Strategies Study Report

The year saw significant gains for enterprises in the life sciences sector, which largely offers technology equipment and software for improved productivity and research services. Increased technological usage and a rise in the demand for clinical services were positive factors for the business. Hospitals and lab testing businesses saw good profits in the healthcare providers sector, partly due to the rising demand brought on by COVID-19. The global medical tubing market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global medical tubing market is expected to grow to US$ 8.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1510
In addition to supporting access devices and other equipment, tubing is utilized for IVs, ventilators, and as a distribution system for other devices. Catheters are used during catheterization for cardiovascular illnesses in order to diagnose congenital heart disease, find narrowing blood arteries, measure pressure and oxygen levels in various heart regions, monitor pump performance, do biopsies, and identify heart valve problems.
Factors Influencing the Market
Thin tubes with attached cameras and other small surgical equipment are inserted into patients’ bodies during various surgical procedures, such as laparoscopic, endoscopic, and thoracoscopic operations, which has increased demand for thin tubes and fueled market expansion overall. The need for medical tubing has also expanded as a result of the increased use of modern robotic surgery systems by healthcare and medical colleges. Further, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising government and private investments in the sector are expected to fuel the growth of the medical tubing market during the analysis period.
There is a greater need for respiratory aids like cannulas to help patients with breathing issues due to the rise in medical disorders and diseases among all age groups, including asthma, bronchitis, and COPD. In order to help the patient breathe, the tubes are placed through the vocal cords above the trachea with the other end attached to the ventilator. Further, the growing geriatric population and rising cases of urological disorders will upsurge the demand for medical tubing during the analysis period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The demand for medical tubing upscaled due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the majority of the patients required ventilators and surgeries. The rate of critical cases rose during the pandemic. As a result, healthcare organizations were forced to expand their offerings. Therefore, the global medical tubing market recorded a significant hike in revenue.
Regional Analysis
In terms of revenue share, North America led in 2021. The market for medical tubing has been pushed by the rising geriatric population in nations like the United States and Canada. The healthcare sector in this area has improved as a result of a rise in government spending on creating and renovating healthcare infrastructure with the aid of health insurance firms.
According to predictions, the market for medical tubing will expand most quickly in the Asia Pacific. Asthma, bronchitis, and other airborne diseases have raised the demand for medical equipment and supplies in this region, driving up demand for the medical tubing market.
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1510
Competitors in the Market
ATAG spa
Avient Corporation
Bentec Medical
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Hitachi Ltd.
Microlumen Inc.
NewAge Industries Inc.
Nordson Corporation
Optinova Holding AB
Putnam Plastics Corporation
Raumedic AG
Smith Group plc.
Spectrum Plastic Group
TE Connectivity Ltd
Tekni-Plex, Inc.
Teleflex Incorporated
The Lubrizol Corporation
Trelleborg AB
Vanguard Products Corporation
Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
By Product
Silicone
Polyolefins
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polycarbonates
Fluoropolymers
Others
By Application
Bulk Disposable Devices
Drug Delivery Systems
Catheters
Bio-Pharmaceutical Laboratory Equipments
Others
Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1510
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1510
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/