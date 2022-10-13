Hormonal Contraceptive Market Survey on Emerging Opportunities till 2030

Most wealthy nations spend over 12% of their GDP on healthcare. By the end of 2019, this number closed to 19% for the US. Being the largest employer in the US, the healthcare industry’s US healthcare spending is far higher than the global average. The global hormonal contraceptive market was US$ 16.1 billion in 2021. The global hormonal contraceptive market is expected to grow to US$ 25.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic’s overall effects have had a substantial negative impact on the market expansion for hormonal contraceptives. It affected the availability of resources and materials for effective family planning by interfering with the production of preventives and the supply chain.

Significant growth is anticipated during the predicted period due to the prominence of new technologies and healthcare expenditure in Europe. Additionally, it is projected that throughout the course of the forecast period, the number of new product launches, the economy, and the pharmaceutical industry would all develop rapidly, together with a sizable number of targeted people in the Asia Pacific.

Factors Influencing the Market

The primary driver driving the global hormonal contraceptive market is increasing consumer awareness of the advantages and use of preventives. The hormonal contraceptive market is expected to record potential growth due to the rising threat of unwanted pregnancies, sexual problems, and abortion risks. Further, the development of hormonal contraceptives is attributed to the rising women working population and increasing awareness about the simple, efficient, and fewer adverse effects of hormonal contraceptives. Additionally, the availability of oral tablets and rising R&D in the sector are expected to potentially boost the market’s growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The market for hormonal contraceptives was dominated by North America, which is expected to continue to be the case over the projection period. Due to its well-established infrastructure, major pharmaceutical corporations, and rising anxiety among teenagers regarding unintended births, it is anticipated to maintain its lead. Additionally, rising awareness among the population about the potential of hormonal contraceptives is expected to contribute to the market’s growth.

Due to growing government measures to limit the population and increased awareness of hormonal preventives, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest region for these drugs. Improved pharmaceutical industries in nations like Japan and India will have a beneficial effect on revenue growth.

Competitors in the Market

Ansell ltd

Abbvie Inc

Afaxys inc

Agile Therapeutics

Bayer AG

Pfizer, inc

Church & Dwight, Co,Inc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mylan N.V.,

Mayer Laboratories

Merck & co,Inc

Organon Group of companies

Pregna International Ltd

The Female Health Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global hormonal contraceptive market segmentation focuses on Product, Hormones, Age Group, End-User, and Region.

By Product

Oral contraceptive pills

Emergency contraceptive pills

Transdermal patches

Injectable birth control

Vaginal Rings

By Hormones

Combined

Progestin-only Contraceptive

By Age group

15-24 years

25-34 years

35-44 years

Above 44 years

By End-User

Hospitals

Households

Clinics

Gynecology centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

