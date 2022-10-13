Hormonal Contraceptive Market Survey on Emerging Opportunities till 2030

Most wealthy nations spend over 12% of their GDP on healthcare. By the end of 2019, this number closed to 19% for the US. Being the largest employer in the US, the healthcare industry’s US healthcare spending is far higher than the global average. The global hormonal contraceptive market was US$ 16.1 billion in 2021. The global hormonal contraceptive market is expected to grow to US$ 25.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1509
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic’s overall effects have had a substantial negative impact on the market expansion for hormonal contraceptives. It affected the availability of resources and materials for effective family planning by interfering with the production of preventives and the supply chain.
Significant growth is anticipated during the predicted period due to the prominence of new technologies and healthcare expenditure in Europe. Additionally, it is projected that throughout the course of the forecast period, the number of new product launches, the economy, and the pharmaceutical industry would all develop rapidly, together with a sizable number of targeted people in the Asia Pacific.
Factors Influencing the Market
The primary driver driving the global hormonal contraceptive market is increasing consumer awareness of the advantages and use of preventives. The hormonal contraceptive market is expected to record potential growth due to the rising threat of unwanted pregnancies, sexual problems, and abortion risks. Further, the development of hormonal contraceptives is attributed to the rising women working population and increasing awareness about the simple, efficient, and fewer adverse effects of hormonal contraceptives. Additionally, the availability of oral tablets and rising R&D in the sector are expected to potentially boost the market’s growth during the analysis period.
Regional Analysis
The market for hormonal contraceptives was dominated by North America, which is expected to continue to be the case over the projection period. Due to its well-established infrastructure, major pharmaceutical corporations, and rising anxiety among teenagers regarding unintended births, it is anticipated to maintain its lead. Additionally, rising awareness among the population about the potential of hormonal contraceptives is expected to contribute to the market’s growth.
Due to growing government measures to limit the population and increased awareness of hormonal preventives, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest region for these drugs. Improved pharmaceutical industries in nations like Japan and India will have a beneficial effect on revenue growth.
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1509
Competitors in the Market
Ansell ltd
Abbvie Inc
Afaxys inc
Agile Therapeutics
Bayer AG
Pfizer, inc
Church & Dwight, Co,Inc
Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Mylan N.V.,
Mayer Laboratories
Merck & co,Inc
Organon Group of companies
Pregna International Ltd
The Female Health Company
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global hormonal contraceptive market segmentation focuses on Product, Hormones, Age Group, End-User, and Region.
By Product
Oral contraceptive pills
Emergency contraceptive pills
Transdermal patches
Injectable birth control
Vaginal Rings
By Hormones
Combined
Progestin-only Contraceptive
By Age group
15-24 years
25-34 years
35-44 years
Above 44 years
By End-User
Hospitals
Households
Clinics
Gynecology centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1509
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1509
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/