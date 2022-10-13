Recycled Ocean Plastics Market is Going to Boom end of 2022 to 2030

Important data on the current and anticipated revenues of key international industry participants, as well as the goods they provide as part of the Recycled Ocean Plastics Market landscape, will also be included in our in-depth analysis. The report provides an easy-to-understand breakdown of competitive frameworks like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the numerous aspects that support the research findings. The global recycled ocean plastics market size was US$ 1.4 billion in 2021. The global recycled ocean plastics market is expected to grow to US$ 2.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the recycled ocean plastics market, as the pandemic has resulted in a downfall for various industries. Countries across the globe witnessed a drastic downturn, which, in turn, reduced the manufacturing processes. Industries witnessed supply chain disruptions due to export-import bans. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the growth of the recycled ocean plastics market during the analysis period. Additionally, social distancing was one of the major reasons which halted the activities. However, the market is steadily recovering as the growth in the demand for online deliveries has increased the use of plastics.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global recycled ocean plastics market is expected to record a sharp rise in terms of revenue due to growing urbanization and industrialization. Additionally, the growing knowledge about the harmful effects of plastic due to its non-degradation properties will stimulate the growth of the recycled ocean plastics market. Further, growing pollution levels from plastic waste and rising initiatives by government bodies will also accelerate the growth of the recycled ocean plastics market during the analysis period. Various non-profit groups and organizations are taking crucial steps to get rid of the plastic waste present in the ocean. Additionally, rising tourism sector will also have a potential impact on the recycled ocean plastics market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific recycled ocean plastics market garnered the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at the fastest pace, owing to the growing investments by governments and non-profit organizations aimed at environment safety and protection. Additionally, the rising use of plastics and increasing awareness spread by the government and private bodies will contribute to the industry’s growth. The regional market will also expand as a result of the presence of a large number of rivers, which are the major source of ocean plastic waste. The South and Southeast Asian rivers are among the prominent drivers of ocean plastics. Therefore, all of the aforementioned factors will drive the growth of the recycled ocean plastics market in the region.

Competitors in the Market

Ocean Plastic Technologies

The Ocean Cleanup

Ocean works

OCEANPLASTIK SRO

Textil Santanderina

Seaqual Initiative

Waterhaul

BIONIC

Bureo

Aquafil S.p.A.

Tide Ocean SA

PLASTIX

POPSICASE

Parley

Econyl

Indorama Ventures Public Ltd.

Veolia

Suez

Jayplas

Alpek

Biffa

Republic Services

Stericycle

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

KW Plastics

B. Schoenberg & Co.

B&B Plastics

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Clear Path Recycling

Custom Polymers

Plastipak Holdings

Waste Connections, Inc.

MBA Polymers

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global recycled ocean plastics market segmentation focuses on Resin, Source, End-Use, and Region.

By Resin Type

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

By Source

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Synthetic Fibers

Rigid Plastics & Foams

Others

By End-Use

Consumer Products

Building and Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Healthcare

Textiles

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

