Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Industry Outlook and Future Scenarios

Report Ocean recently published a new report on the Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market. The study provides a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Additionally, the world’s growing need for this service or management is justified by the recent developments and improvements in healthcare. The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market size was US$ 111.8 billion in 2021. The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is expected to grow to US$ 201.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is expected to witness potential growth due to the growing cases of infectious diseases and rising demand for efficient diagnosis. As a result, the demand for innovative technologies will rise.
The rising trend of self-help kits is expected to present potential prospects for the growth of the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market during the analysis period. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure to maintain the high-tech infrastructure of the healthcare industry is expected to present potential opportunities for market growth during the analysis period.
Regional Analysis
North America held the largest share in the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market, owing to the factors like advanced diagnostics infrastructure, sustaining government regularities, and the presence of major companies like Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., etc. Additionally, the rising adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare spaces will contribute to the industry expansion.
Furthermore, due to a high prevalence of infectious diseases, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at a quicker CAGR during the projection period. Japan’s growing geriatric population is a major force behind the demand for IVD tests. India is susceptible to various infectious diseases, and as people’s awareness grows. Therefore, it will place more emphasis on increasing the availability of testing and diagnoses at affordable prices. Thus, the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is expected to witness potential opportunities in Asia-Pacific.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic escalated the expansion of the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market, owing to the rise in the demand for IVD devices to diagnose cases of infection. Moreover, regulatory authorities have also made the test compulsory in order to control the spread of diseases. As a result, it has fueled the growth of infectious diseases in the vitro diagnostics market.
But due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases, there will be a shortage in the demand for diagnostics. The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is anticipated to expand despite the COVID-19 cases, as numerous new diseases gradually become more prevalent. People are becoming more conscious and routinely checking their health, which contributes to the rise in demand.
Competitors in the Market
Abbott Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson, and Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
DiaSorin
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Hologic, Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
InBios International, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Merck KGaA
OraSure Technologies, Inc.
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
Quest Diagnostics
Quidel Corporation
Siemens Healthcare AG
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Application, End-Use, and Region.
By Product
Instruments
Reagents
Software
By Technology
Immunoassay
Molecular Diagnostics
Microbiology
Others
By Application
MRSA
VRE
CRE
Clostridium Difficile
Streptococcus
By End-Use
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Academic Research Institutes
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
