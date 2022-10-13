Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Industry Outlook and Future Scenarios

Report Ocean recently published a new report on the Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market. The study provides a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Additionally, the world’s growing need for this service or management is justified by the recent developments and improvements in healthcare. The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market size was US$ 111.8 billion in 2021. The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is expected to grow to US$ 201.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is expected to witness potential growth due to the growing cases of infectious diseases and rising demand for efficient diagnosis. As a result, the demand for innovative technologies will rise.

The rising trend of self-help kits is expected to present potential prospects for the growth of the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market during the analysis period. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure to maintain the high-tech infrastructure of the healthcare industry is expected to present potential opportunities for market growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share in the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market, owing to the factors like advanced diagnostics infrastructure, sustaining government regularities, and the presence of major companies like Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., etc. Additionally, the rising adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare spaces will contribute to the industry expansion.

Furthermore, due to a high prevalence of infectious diseases, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at a quicker CAGR during the projection period. Japan’s growing geriatric population is a major force behind the demand for IVD tests. India is susceptible to various infectious diseases, and as people’s awareness grows. Therefore, it will place more emphasis on increasing the availability of testing and diagnoses at affordable prices. Thus, the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is expected to witness potential opportunities in Asia-Pacific.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic escalated the expansion of the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market, owing to the rise in the demand for IVD devices to diagnose cases of infection. Moreover, regulatory authorities have also made the test compulsory in order to control the spread of diseases. As a result, it has fueled the growth of infectious diseases in the vitro diagnostics market.

But due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases, there will be a shortage in the demand for diagnostics. The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is anticipated to expand despite the COVID-19 cases, as numerous new diseases gradually become more prevalent. People are becoming more conscious and routinely checking their health, which contributes to the rise in demand.

Competitors in the Market

Market Segmentation

The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Product

Instruments

Reagents

Software

By Technology

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Others

By Application

MRSA

VRE

CRE

Clostridium Difficile

Streptococcus

By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

