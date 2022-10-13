Cosmetic Dentistry Market | Deep Research Study with Forecast to 2030

The report provides a thorough study of this Cosmetic Dentistry Market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2032). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The global cosmetic dentistry market was US$ 29.1 billion in 2021. The global cosmetic dentistry market is expected to grow to US$ 81.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global cosmetic dentistry market is expected to record a potential boost in terms of revenue due to the growing awareness of aesthetic correction. Additionally, the rising use of advanced materials to enhance the appearance of teeth, such as dental cement, and bonding agents, will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.

The rising awareness about the benefits of cosmetic dentistry, such as tooth-whitening, non-metallic inlays, and on-lays, will positively influence the market during the analysis period. Further, growing disposable income and growing advancements in the treatment procedures, such as short treatment duration, will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period. The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market will witness ample growth opportunities as a result of the growing technological advancements and the emergence of less harmful techniques like laser treatments.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market as these procedures possess a high risk of cross infection. Governments imposed lockdowns to control the rapidly spreading virus, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the market due to disrupted supply chain procedures, shipping delays, and supply shortages. However, the involvement of artificial intelligence has grown significantly in recent years. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold dominance in the cosmetic dentistry market due to the growing awareness about oral health, high healthcare infrastructure, and development of new technologies. Further, the increasing demand for dental aesthetic treatments will drive the market forward. The hi-tech healthcare infrastructure of the region will also contribute to the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific cosmetic dentistry market will record tremendous growth due to the growing disposable income of people in emerging economies in India and China. Additionally, the rising involvement of technologies in healthcare facilities, combined with the presence of a vast number of dentists, will all contribute to the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

3M Company

Align Technology, Inc.

A-dec Inc.

Biolase, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings

Henry Schein

Midmark Corporation

Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Kuraray co. Ltd.

Planmeca Group

Roland DG

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

Straumann Holdings AG

Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cosmetic dentistry market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Use, and Region.

By Product

Dental Systems & Equipment

o Dental Chairs

o Dental CAD/CAM Systems

o Instrument Delivery Systems

o Dental lasers

o Dental Radiology Equipments

o Dental Handpieces

o Dental scaling Units

Dental implants

Dental Crowns & Bridges

Dental veneers

Dentures

Orthodontic braces

Bonding Agents

Inlays & On lays

By End-Use

Dental hospitals & clinics

Cosmetic clinics

Dental Laboratories

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

