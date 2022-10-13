Injection Molded Plastics Market May See Big Move end of from 2022 to 2032

An association market share analysis is included in the Injection Molded Plastics Market reports providing a more thorough picture of the major industry players. Additionally, the studies cover important market developments such as mergers and acquisitions, innovation launches, agreements, collaborations, cooperative efforts, joint ventures, inventive work, and the geographic expansion of key market players on a global and regional scale. The global injection molded plastics market size was US$ 290.4 billion in 2021. The global injection molded plastics market size is forecast to reach US$ 521.4 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.30% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

By injecting molten material into a mold, where it is melted, cooled, and solidified to create the finished product, injection molding is a manufacturing method used to create plastic parts. In order to ensure accuracy and reduce waste, this procedure is employed in the manufacturing of many delicate and complex-shaped items. Plastics that have been injection-molded are utilized to make several assembly parts, packaging, and interior wrapping materials. Thermoplastic, thermoset, and elastomeric materials are the three types of materials used in the injection molding process.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising demand for plastic components from various end-use industries, including automotive, packaging, home appliances, electrical & electronics, and medical devices drive the global market.

The changes in prices of raw materials, such as benzene, ethylene, propylene, and styrene, and the increasing concerns regarding their environmental effect may slow down the overall market growth.

Less production waste and a rising production process boost the global market growth.

The technological advancements in molding technology are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide enacted lockdowns in order to curb the virus from spreading. This led to travel restrictions, which impacted the supply of injection molded plastics. In addition, due to the closure of various end-users, the demand for the product decreased.

However, with the lift in lockdown owing to the availability of vaccines, the market is growing at a steady rate and is forecast to have substantial growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region garnered a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the rising infrastructure spending and the increasing automobile demand. In addition, the tax benefits offered by the government to manufacturers have increased the shifting of manufacturing base to countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Europe is forecast to have considerable growth during the forecast period. As a result of the rising demand for electronic appliances, such as laptops and cellular phones, and the growing automotive sector.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global injection molded plastics market are:

ExxonMobil Corp.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dow, Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

INEOS Group

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

SABIC

Magna International, Inc.

IAC Group

Berry Global, Inc.

Master Molded Products Corp.

HTI Plastics, Inc.

Rutland Plastics

AptarGroup, Inc.

Lacks Enterprises, Inc.

The Rodon Group

Heppner Molds

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global injection molded plastics market segmentation focuses on Raw Material, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Raw Material

Polypropylene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polystyrene

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others (Polyamide and Polyvinyl Chloride)

Segmentation based on Application

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

