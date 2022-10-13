Dermatology Drugs Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2021 – 2031

Report Ocean recently published a new report on the global Dermatology Drugs Market. The study provides a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Additionally, the world’s growing need for this service or management is justified by the recent developments and improvements in healthcare. The global dermatology drugs market size was US$ 21.2 billion in 2021. The global dermatology drugs market size is forecast to reach US$ 72.4 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.60% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Dermatology is a field of medicine that focuses on identifying, preventing, and treating conditions that affect the skin, including those that affect the hair and nails. Medications used to treat skin conditions are referred to as dermatological drugs. Drugs used in dermatology are intended to prevent skin conditions. Some forms of skin treatment are Laser therapy, topical and systemic drugs, photodynamic therapy, radiation, vitiligo surgery, and dermatological surgery. These dermatological medications are also used in skincare to preserve skin characteristics like radiance and health.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing geriatric population, increasing people’s spending power, and huge reserves of dermatology drugs drive the global market.

The growing prevalence of skin diseases, increasing awareness of skin diseases, and rising demand for rapid diagnosis boost the global market growth.

The rising demand for innovative drugs and increasing R&D investments in developing new drugs are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The increased expenditure associated with these drugs may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the virus from spreading. This led to a disruption in supply and demand. In addition, many hospitals and clinics were focusing on treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19, which led to the closure of all non-essential treatments. Thus, this declined the demand for dermatology drugs.

However, the uplifting of lockdown has increased the demand for dermatology drugs. In addition, the market is forecast to have substantial growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region garnered a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the constant advancement in the life science industry and health services and the rising awareness of skin diseases and their treatment.

Europe is forecast to have considerable growth during the forecast period. As a result of the growing large investment in the healthcare sector, substantial prevalence of healthcare insurance among the masses, rising sales of dermatology products, and supportive regulatory frameworks of the pharmaceutical industry.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global dermatology drugs market are:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Galderma S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Mylan N.V.

LEO Pharma A/S

Sanofi S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global dermatology drugs market segmentation focuses on Disease Type, Distribution, Product, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Disease Type

Acne

Allergic Dermatology

Rashes

Dermatitis

Actinic Keratosis

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution

Hypermarket or Supermarket

Online Market

Pharmaceutical Stores

Segmentation based on Product

Hospitals

Skincare Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Ointments

Antibiotics

Laser Therapy

Antihistamines

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

