Agriculture Drones and Robots Market Size Indicates To Witness the Fastest Growth

Important data on the current and anticipated revenues of key international industry participants, as well as the goods they provide as part of the Agriculture Drones and Robots Market landscape, will also be included in our in-depth analysis. The report provides an easy-to-understand breakdown of competitive frameworks like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the numerous aspects that support the research findings. The global agriculture drones and robots market size was US$ 13.59 billion in 2022. The global agriculture drones and robots market size is forecast to reach US$ 64.50 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Agriculture drones, robots, and autonomous tractors are examples of automation technologies that can be used for harvesting, preparing the land for planting, managing crops, and other farming tasks. The technology enhances farmers’ quality of life while expanding options for productive employment. These technologies are crucial for farming applications such as weeding, crop protection, and insect management. For instance, utilizing robots and drones to weed and prepare the field requires less time and effort, providing farmers more time for extracurricular activities and lowering drudgery.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increase in automation in the agriculture industry and the lack of manual labor in the sector drive the global market.

The rising need for more convenient and smart farming solutions than traditional methods boosts global market growth.

The growing adoption of precision agriculture technologies fuels global market growth.

The increased initial investment and cost and lack of technological understanding among farmers may slow down the overall market growth.

The growing indoor farming activities are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the virus from spreading. This led to factory closure, limiting activity and business movements. In addition, suffered revenue losses and supply chain disruptions have affected the market’s production and demand.

However, the firms are implementing many development initiatives in light of the future opportunities of agriculture drones. In addition, the market players are funding research & development in order to launch novel technology advanced products and product up-gradation.

Regional Analysis

Europe accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing technological advancement and limited availability of manual labor. In addition, growing government initiatives to upgrade the adoption of agricultural robots and drones.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have considerable growth during the forecast period. As a result of the existence of largely agricultural land and increased exports of agricultural goods. In addition, rising technology adoption in major Asian countries and growing adoption of smart farming methods.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global agriculture drones and robots market are:

AeroVironment, Inc.

AGCO Corporation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

BouMatic

DJI

Delair

Dairymaster

DeLaval

Deere & Company

GEA Farm Technologies

PrecisionHawk

Harvest Automation

Lely

Microdrones

Trimble

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global agriculture drones and robots market segmentation focuses on Drone Type, Robot Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Drone Type

Rotary Wing Drones

Fixed Wing Drones

Others

Segmentation based on Robot Type

Crop Harvesting Robots

Weeding Robots

Milking Robots

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Crop Monitoring

Dairy Farm Management

Inventory Management

Harvesting and Picking

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

