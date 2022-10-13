Advanced Space Composites Market Expected To Witness the Fastest Growth

The report provides a thorough study of this Advanced Space Composites Market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations. The global advanced space composites market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.75 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.55% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to create a ply or lamina, advanced composite materials combine high-performance reinforcing fibers with a toughened polymeric matrix. These materials are strong, lightweight, and tailored. The low density, high strength fibers take up a significant portion of the volume. Advanced composites have a number of desirable physical and chemical characteristics, including dimensional stability, temperature and chemical resistance, flex performance, light weight combined with high stiffness (elasticity), and strength along the direction of the reinforcing fiber. In many applications, especially in the aerospace industry, advanced composites are taking the place of metal components.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing satellite launches, deep space activities, and the growing usage of commercial off-the-shelf components drive the global market.

The increased cost associated with the development and design of space components may slow down the overall market growth.

The rising progress in 3D Printing technology and the adoption of new materials to manufacture space electronics are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

The decreased maintenance, longer design life, fewer parts, and fewer tooling and assembly costs fuel the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the virus from spreading. This led to a sharp decline in production. In addition, the lack of adequate manpower and raw materials impacted the industry trends.

However, as the space sectors recover with decreasing COVID-19 cases worldwide, the consumption of advanced composites will increase. In addition, the increasing R&D activities in the space sector will grow the demand for advanced composites during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America garnered a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the existence of the key competitors favorably engaged in developing and providing advanced materials for space applications. In addition, the constant technological advancement will boost the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global advanced space composites market are:

Lockheed Martin

Toray Advanced Composites

Airborne

Advanced Composite Products and Technology, Inc.

Applied Composites

Infinite Composites Technologies

RUAG Group

HyPerComp Engineering

Cecence Limited

AdamWorks

Toray Advanced Composites

Applied Composites

Cimarron Composite

CST Composites

Matrix Composites (an ITT Company)

Microcosm, Inc.

Peak Technology

Stelia Aerospace North America Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global advanced space composites market segmentation focuses on Platform, Component, Material, Manufacturing, Service, and Region.

Segmentation based on Platform

Satellite

o Small Satellite (0-1,200kg)

o Medium Satellite (1,201-2,200kg)

o Large Satellite (Above 2,200kg)

Launch Vehicles

Deep Space Probes and Rovers

Segmentation based on Component

Payloads

Structures

Antenna

Solar Array Panels

Propellent Tank

Spacecraft Module

Sunshade Door

Thrusters

Thermal Protection

Others

Segmentation based on Material

Fiber Type

o Carbon Fiber

o Glass Fiber

Resin Type

o Thermosetting

o Thermoplastic

Nanomaterials

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC)

Segmentation based on Manufacturing

Automated Fiber Placement

Compression Molding

Additive Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation based on Service

Repair and Maintenance

Manufacturing

Design and Modeling

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

