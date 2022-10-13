Active Space Debris Removal Market With Top Leading Key Players, Size, Share, Growth Factors

The report provides a thorough study of this Active Space Debris Removal Market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2032). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations. The global active space debris removal market size is forecast to reach US$ 463.51 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Important data on the current and anticipated revenues of key international industry participants, as well as the goods they provide as part of the Active Space Debris Removal Market landscape, will also be included in our in-depth analysis. The report provides an easy-to-understand breakdown of competitive frameworks like Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the numerous aspects that support the research findings.

Active debris removal is the external disposal of out-of-service spacecraft (satellites and rockets) or spacecraft parts that have broken off satellites and rockets. De-orbiting safely, entering cemetery orbits, or completely destroying the debris are all considered disposal methods.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising amount of space debris, increasing investment in space tourism, and stringent rules from international associations drive the global market.

The growing risk of future satellite mega-constellations and less market competition fuels the global market growth.

The increased costs associated with R&D of the system and shortage of required infrastructure may slow down the overall market growth.

The improvement of satellite features and its launch by various space agencies is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the virus from spreading. This led to a harsh plunge in production. In addition, the scarcity of adequate labor and raw materials impacted the industry trends.

However, as the space sectors recover with decreasing COVID-19 cases worldwide, the consumption of space debris will increase. In addition, the increasing R&D activities in the space sector will grow the demand for the product during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America garnered a substantial market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the presence of the leading competitors favorably committed to designing and providing advanced materials for space applications. In addition, the continued technological improvement will boost the market growth in the region.

Europe is forecast to have considerable growth during the forecast period. As a result of the existence of well-known agencies such as the European Space Agency (ESA) and other space-related administrations. In addition, growing restrictions from various international space agencies.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global active space debris removal market are:

Altius Space

Exodus Space Solutions

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

Airbus

Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited

ClearSpace

D-Orbit SpA

Ariane Group

Astroscale

Electro-Optic Systems

ExoAnalytic Solutions

ISRO

Aryabhata Research Institute of Observational Sciences

Electro-Optic Systems Ltd

Infinite Orbits

Lockheed Martin Corporation

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global active space debris removal market segmentation focuses on Debris, Orbit Type, Product, Mode of Operation, Level of Autonomy, and Region.

Segmentation based on Debris

1mm-10mm

10mm-100mm

Greater than 100mm

Segmentation based on Orbit Type

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

Segmentation based on Product

Removal Technique

o Robotic Arm

o Tethers

o Nets

o Harpoons

Contactless Method

o Ion-beam Shepherd

o Lasers

Segmentation based on Mode of Operation

Single Point

Distributed

Segmentation based on Level of Autonomy

Ground Control

Predefined

Adaptive

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

