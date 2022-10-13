Major League Baseball Playoffs Glance

|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Houston 1, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 1937 GMT
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 2007 GMT
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 1907 GMT
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 2107 GMT
|New York 1, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4) 2337 GMT
Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 2337 GMT
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 2307 GMT
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 2337 GMT
|National League
|Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles (Gonsolin 16-1) at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 0037 GMT
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego, 0137 GMT
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 0107 GMT
|Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 2037 GMT
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1707 GMT
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 2037 GMT