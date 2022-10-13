Taiwan military denies link between Tesla purchases and Musk comments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military's lack of interest in buying any more cars from Tesla, Inc. was not a result of comments by CEO Elon Musk, the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday (Oct. 13).

The outspoken businessman’s suggestion that confrontation in the Taiwan Strait could be averted if Taipei accepted it should become a Chinese “special administrative zone” caused a wave of indignation in Taiwan.

Lawmakers probed Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) about the comments Wednesday (Oct. 12), wondering if the military still considered expanding its fleet of seven Tesla EVs. He replied that at present there was no need for such purchases, while any procurement would have to correspond to the needs of the military and to government policies.

A ministry news release said it had bought the Tesla EVs in Dec. 2019 as part of the government’s environmental measures, while their electronic systems had been switched off to prevent any security breaches.

The ministry news release said the reports that the military would no longer buy Tesla cars because of Musk's suggestions were wrong.