Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan military denies link between Tesla purchases and Musk comments

Procurement based on military needs and government policies

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/13 17:46
Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng at the Legislative Yuan Wednesday. 

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng at the Legislative Yuan Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military's lack of interest in buying any more cars from Tesla, Inc. was not a result of comments by CEO Elon Musk, the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday (Oct. 13).

The outspoken businessman’s suggestion that confrontation in the Taiwan Strait could be averted if Taipei accepted it should become a Chinese “special administrative zone” caused a wave of indignation in Taiwan.

Lawmakers probed Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) about the comments Wednesday (Oct. 12), wondering if the military still considered expanding its fleet of seven Tesla EVs. He replied that at present there was no need for such purchases, while any procurement would have to correspond to the needs of the military and to government policies.

A ministry news release said it had bought the Tesla EVs in Dec. 2019 as part of the government’s environmental measures, while their electronic systems had been switched off to prevent any security breaches.

The ministry news release said the reports that the military would no longer buy Tesla cars because of Musk's suggestions were wrong.
Tesla
Elon Musk
Ministry of National Defense
Chiu Kuo-cheng
special administrative zone
Taiwan-China tension

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/10/12 20:20
Taiwan military will not buy any more Tesla cars after Musk comments
Taiwan military will not buy any more Tesla cars after Musk comments
2022/10/12 15:21
Taiwan defense minister hopes to introduce 1-year conscription in 2024
Taiwan defense minister hopes to introduce 1-year conscription in 2024
2022/10/12 14:05
Musk 'does not understand Taiwan': Taiwan Premier
Musk 'does not understand Taiwan': Taiwan Premier
2022/10/11 14:45
China backtracks and supports Elon Musk's version of Taiwan's future
China backtracks and supports Elon Musk's version of Taiwan's future
2022/10/10 10:49