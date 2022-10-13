Bologna Children's Book Fair rectifies Taiwan listing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After receiving criticism for changing Taiwan's listing to "Taipei," Bologna Children's Book Fair on Wednesday (Oct. 12) restored the original entry of the country's name.

Illustrator Lin Lian-en (林廉恩) on Monday (Oct. 10) took to Facebook to point out the listing for Taiwan on the Bologna Children's Book Fair Illustrators Exhibition sign-up page has been changed to "Taipei." Lin wrote that to protest the name change, she deleted all her registration information and vowed not to submit any works to the exhibition this year.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Ministry of Culture issued a statement that the Taiwan pavilion has participated in the Bologna Children's Book Fair for many years and has often received recognition. It stated that Taiwan's representative office in Italy sent a letter to the organizer of the book exhibition to express its protest.



Option for Taiwan replaced with "Taipei' on Oct. 10. (Facebook, Lian-En, Lin Illustration & Design image)

Lin on Wednesday afternoon posted a screenshot of the registration page showing an option for Taiwan and wrote in English "Taiwan is back!" She added that The Taipei Book Fair Foundation had given her a phone call and informed her the Taiwan option had been restored.

She thanked the Ministry of Culture, the Taiwan Taipei Book Fair Foundation, the Italian Economic, Taiwan's representative office in Italy, and the Taiwan Creative Content Agency for producing such "miraculous results." The artist also thanked writers for the many letters she received supporting her stand and wrote that she felt like she "personally witnessed the power of the community, it's amazing!"

Lin said Wednesday was the last day for illustrators to register for the exhibition, and she called on those Taiwanese who want to sign up to "GoGoGo."