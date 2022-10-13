Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Bologna Children's Book Fair rectifies Taiwan listing

Taiwan's listing on registration screen for illustrator exhibition restored after being changed to 'Taipei'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/13 17:24
(Facebook, Lian-En, Lin Illustration & Design image)

(Facebook, Lian-En, Lin Illustration & Design image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After receiving criticism for changing Taiwan's listing to "Taipei," Bologna Children's Book Fair on Wednesday (Oct. 12) restored the original entry of the country's name.

Illustrator Lin Lian-en (林廉恩) on Monday (Oct. 10) took to Facebook to point out the listing for Taiwan on the Bologna Children's Book Fair Illustrators Exhibition sign-up page has been changed to "Taipei." Lin wrote that to protest the name change, she deleted all her registration information and vowed not to submit any works to the exhibition this year.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Ministry of Culture issued a statement that the Taiwan pavilion has participated in the Bologna Children's Book Fair for many years and has often received recognition. It stated that Taiwan's representative office in Italy sent a letter to the organizer of the book exhibition to express its protest.

Bologna Children's Book Fair rectifies Taiwan listing
Option for Taiwan replaced with "Taipei' on Oct. 10. (Facebook, Lian-En, Lin Illustration & Design image)

Lin on Wednesday afternoon posted a screenshot of the registration page showing an option for Taiwan and wrote in English "Taiwan is back!" She added that The Taipei Book Fair Foundation had given her a phone call and informed her the Taiwan option had been restored.

She thanked the Ministry of Culture, the Taiwan Taipei Book Fair Foundation, the Italian Economic, Taiwan's representative office in Italy, and the Taiwan Creative Content Agency for producing such "miraculous results." The artist also thanked writers for the many letters she received supporting her stand and wrote that she felt like she "personally witnessed the power of the community, it's amazing!"

Lin said Wednesday was the last day for illustrators to register for the exhibition, and she called on those Taiwanese who want to sign up to "GoGoGo."
Bologna Children's Book Fair
namefare
illustrator
illustration
Taiwanese artists
Taiwanese art
children's book
Taiwan sovereignty

RELATED ARTICLES

Illustrators angered after Bologna Children's Bookfair changes Taiwan to 'Taipei'
Illustrators angered after Bologna Children's Bookfair changes Taiwan to 'Taipei'
2022/10/12 13:40
UMC founder calls for normalization of Taiwan's name, 'two-state theory'
UMC founder calls for normalization of Taiwan's name, 'two-state theory'
2022/10/11 19:09
Democratic Progressive Party blasts Musk's proposal for Taiwan
Democratic Progressive Party blasts Musk's proposal for Taiwan
2022/10/09 16:08
Taiwan changed to 'partially-recognised country' on Wikipedia on China's National Day
Taiwan changed to 'partially-recognised country' on Wikipedia on China's National Day
2022/10/03 10:52
Pompeo says it's time to end 'blind engagement' with China in favor of Taiwan
Pompeo says it's time to end 'blind engagement' with China in favor of Taiwan
2022/09/28 10:40