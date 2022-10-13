Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Japan's Fujitsu, Keio University unveil 'Trustable Internet'

Keio professor and Japan's 'Father of the Internet,' Murai Jun discussed internet ethics on TaiwanPlus earlier this year

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/13 16:58
Fujitsu Research video. (Youtube screenshot) 

Fujitsu Research video. (Youtube screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s Fujitsu Corporation and Keio University released on Thursday (Oct. 13), a white paper outlining a proposal for a more “Trustable Internet.”

They aim to facilitate a layered approach to internet access by ensuring the source, legitimacy, and security of information on the web.

One of the heads of the project, Murai Jun (村井純), discussed his vision for a more accessible and trustworthy internet apparatus earlier this year on TaiwanPlus, in an interview with Taiwan’s Minister of Digital Affairs, Audrey Tang (唐鳳).

Professor Murai is known as the “Father of the Internet” in Japan for the work he did in the 1980s to create an inter-university web network. Throughout his career, he has been a consistent voice for the ethical use and development of the internet, in Japan and across the globe.

Japan's Fujitsu, Keio University unveil 'Trustable Internet'
Professor Murai Jun in June, 2020. (Wikimedia Commons image)

This year, with his colleagues at Keio University, including Professor Nakamura Osamu, and Professor Shigeya Suzuku, and others, Murai helped to develop a prototype for a “layered” system of web access. The white paper released this week proposes an “endorsement layer,” which will help to verify the source and authenticity of data requested by an end user.

Keio University and Fujitsu announced that they will begin developing technologies that will incorporate a layered access approach to the internet. The research center, termed the Trusted Internet Architecture Laboratory, aims for “Endorsement Layer” capable apps and internet browser functions to be available to internet users by 2028.

From the press release:

Trustable Internet will enable users to confirm the credibility of various data on the Internet. (It will) enable users to judge the credibility of data from a variety of perspectives to ultimately prevent the use of unverified data and the spread, unintentional or otherwise, of false and unverified information.

Murai lays out his philosophy and thoughts on the future of the internet, wireless communication, and information security in his interview on "Innovative Minds," with Audrey Tang.

On the program, the two discuss different aspects of the internet and also speculate about where future developments may lead. The interview, filmed in July 2022, is available to view on the TaiwanPlus website.

Japan's Fujitsu, Keio University unveil 'Trustable Internet'

TaiwanPlus
Murai Jun
Internet
internet controls
Innovative Minds with Audrey Tang
Fujitsu
Keio University
Japan

RELATED ARTICLES

China Airlines' Pokémon plane full as Taiwanese rush to reopened Japan
China Airlines' Pokémon plane full as Taiwanese rush to reopened Japan
2022/10/11 15:17
Japan Diet delegation visits former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui's grave
Japan Diet delegation visits former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui's grave
2022/10/09 17:32
Taiwan set to bolster internet resilience
Taiwan set to bolster internet resilience
2022/10/07 10:45
New Taipei City signs MOU with Japan on disaster prevention
New Taipei City signs MOU with Japan on disaster prevention
2022/10/06 17:05
Taiwan minister's interview with US congressman available on TaiwanPlus
Taiwan minister's interview with US congressman available on TaiwanPlus
2022/10/06 15:05