Peach airlines to operate daily round trip between Taipei and Okinawa

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Peach Aviation, a low-cost airline based in Japan, announced Thursday (Oct. 13) that it will resume flights between Okinawa (Naha) and Taipei (Taoyuan) with a daily round trip from Nov. 17. Tickets will go on sale from 3 p.m. Thursday.

Peach said that Okinawa–Taipei flights have been suspended since March 20, 2020. The resumption of flights between the two destinations from Nov. 17 marks the company's third flight route to return to the Taiwan market and the fifth flight route internationally.

The carrier suspended all its international flights from April 8, 2021, but has since resumed the Osaka (Kansai) - Seoul (Incheon) route on Aug. 28, the Osaka (Kansai) - Taipei (Taoyuan) route on Sept. 16, and the Tokyo (Narita) - Taipei (Taoyuan) route on Sept. 22. The Tokyo (Haneda) - Seoul (Incheon) route will resume on Oct. 30, and the Osaka (Kansai) – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) route will start on Dec. 27.

“The Okinawa (Naha) - Taipei (Taoyuan) route was launched in September 2013, and Okinawa, which is close to Asia, such as being able to go to Taiwan in an hour and a half, is one of the base airports representing Peach,” Peach Representative Director & CEO Takeaki Mori said.

“Travel restrictions between Japan and Taiwan have been greatly eased, and Peach will further boost tourism by realizing easy travel from Naha, Kansai, and Narita to Taiwan, and from Taiwan to various parts of Japan. “

The CEO added that Peach will continue to expand its international flight network and hope to attract many visitors from overseas to the Osaka Expo in 2025.