South Korean travel agencies arrive in Taiwan to boost tourism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A South Korean group comprising representatives from some of the best-known travel agencies was among the hundreds of tourists that flocked to Taiwan on Thursday (Oct. 13), the first day the country fully opened its borders.

After more than 900 days of strict border rules due to COVID-19, the visitors were finally able to travel around Taiwan and arrange itineraries for their South Korean customers. They hailed from 10 travel agencies, according to the Seoul office of the Tourism Bureau.

They will visit tourist hotspots across the country and sample local specialties. This forms part of the effort by the Taiwan government to woo international travelers post pandemic, including deploying online and virtual promotion events, holding lectures on solo travel, and showcasing Taiwan’s scenic spots and foods, per CNA.

Prior to the pandemic, the two countries had seen a surge in bilateral tourism. In 2019, a record high of 1.24 million South Koreans visited Taiwan and bilateral visits logged 2.45 million, also a new high.

Quarantine and PCR testing are no longer required for arrivals from Thursday, but people are still asked to self-monitor their health and conduct rapid antigen tests. Among the first arrivals were a dozen Thai tourists, one of whom said he missed Taiwan’s hot pot dish, per AP.

A total of 244 tourists from 20 tour groups are scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday, including from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam, according to the Tourism Bureau.



South Korean visitors arrive in Taiwan. (CNA photos)