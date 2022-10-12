European cities see tourism rebound

The French capital has been a visitor magnet for decades and it's no wonder when you consider everything it has to offer, from elegant boulevards to s... The French capital has been a visitor magnet for decades and it's no wonder when you consider everything it has to offer, from elegant boulevards to sophisticated restaurants. In 2019, Paris was Europe's most-visited city. Industry estimates suggest the city's tourist sector is quickly recovering after the two-year COVID-19 slump. Between June and August alone, 10 million guests came.