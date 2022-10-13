Taiwan’s MediaTek unveils new Dimensity 1080 chip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless chipmaker MediaTek unveiled its latest chip this week to its Dimensity lineup for 5G smartphones — the Dimensity 1080.

The Dimensity 1080 is manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s 6nm process and is the follow up to the Dimensity 920 chipset, MediaTek said. The 1080 has an upgraded octa-core CPU, with two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores clocked at 2.6GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running at up to 2GHz, according to XDA Developers.

The new chip comes with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU for better performance during gaming, streaming, or browsing. Its image signal processor supports 4K HDR video encoding, quad-camera concurrency, and up to 200 MP image capture with no shutter lag, per XDA Developers.

MediaTek said it expects smartphones using the new 5G chip will hit the market during the fourth quarter this year.

“Continuing MediaTek’s legacy of optimizing power and performance, the Dimensity 1080 offers a full suite of advanced features that challenge expectations about what a 5G smartphone can do,” said C.H. Chen, deputy general manager of wireless communications business unit at MediaTek.

“This new chipset is designed to further enhance many of the functions that made its predecessor great, including processing power, camera and video quality, and time to market for manufacturers.”