Connor McDavid opens with hat trick, Oilers beat Canucks 5-3

By Associated Press
2022/10/13 13:50
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 12,...
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, right, is congratulated for his third goal against the Vancouver Canucks, during the third period of an NHL hockey ga...
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) is congratulated for a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday...
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 12,...
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) and Zach Hyman (18) celebrate a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game...
Vancouver Canucks' Dakota Joshua (81) crashes into Edmonton Oilers goalie Jack Campbell (36) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, ...
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) gives up a goal to Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wed...
Vancouver Canucks' Riley Stillman (61) checks Edmonton Oilers' Devin Shore (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 202...

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had three goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers overcame an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Leon Draisaitl added a goal and two assists and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers in the opener for both teams. Jack Campbell made 33 saves.

Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Andrei Kuzmenko — in his NHL debut — scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots.

Pettersson and Miller scored in an early 51-second span and Kuzmenko made it 3-0 39 seconds into the second on a power play. He's the first player in Canucks history to score a power-play goal in his debut.

Edmonton got on the board 4:12 into the second when Draisaitl took a deflected pass at the side of the net and slammed it past Demko on a power play.

The Oilers pulled within a goal with another power-play goal with 5:59 left in the second on a three-way passing play from Zach Hyman to Draisaitl and then to McDavid.

Edmonton pulled even with 41 seconds left in the period on a 2-on-1 short-handed break as Draisaitl fed it across to Nurse, who beat Demko with a one-timer.

The Oilers took the lead with 4:59 left in the third period with McDavid orchestrating a give-and-go with Hyman before depositing his own rebound past Demko. It was McDavid’s 700th career point, making him the sixth-fastest player to hit the mark in 488 games.

McDavid completed the hat trick with 25 seconds left when Evander Kane dropped it back to him for an empty-net power-play goal.

