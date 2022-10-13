Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 53,356 local COVID cases, total infections surpass 7 million

Thursday's local COVID cases increased by 4.9% from same day last week

  108
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/13 14:15
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Oct. 13) announced 53,356 cases, a 4.9% decrease from the same day last week.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-Hsiang (莊人祥), also confirmed 65 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 7,050,750. The 29 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 11,686.

Local cases

The local cases include 24,286 males, 29,058 females, and 12 under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 29 deaths announced on Thursday included 21 males and eight females ranging in age from under five to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 28 had a history of chronic disease, and 18 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from Sept. 4 to Oct. 10 and the dates of death were from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10.

Imported cases

The 65 imported cases included 31 males and 34 females, ranging in age from their teens to their 80s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,050,750 cases, of which 7,015,069 were local and 35,627 were imported. Thus far, 11,686 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 52,338 local COVID cases, 37 deaths
Taiwan reports 52,338 local COVID cases, 37 deaths
2022/10/12 14:21
Taiwan reports 3rd-lowest excess deaths in world, will not follow China
Taiwan reports 3rd-lowest excess deaths in world, will not follow China
2022/10/11 16:26
Taiwan reports 32,068 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 32,068 local COVID cases
2022/10/10 14:30
Taiwan reports 44,457 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 44,457 local COVID cases
2022/10/09 14:30
Taiwan reports 50,710 local COVID cases, 17% increase from last week
Taiwan reports 50,710 local COVID cases, 17% increase from last week
2022/10/07 14:12