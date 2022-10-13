Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

LA's Taipei Night features Taiwanese dishes and pop culture

Three female professors look at immigration and love through art and culture

By Venice Tang, Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/13 13:33
The art and cultural event Taipei Night took place at USC Pacific Asia Museum. (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

The art and cultural event Taipei Night took place at USC Pacific Asia Museum. (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A popular cultural gathering, Taipei Night, featuring art, film, and fine Taiwanese foods, took place at USC Pacific Asia Museum, Los Angeles, on Saturday (Oct. 8).

Curated by USC Roski School of Art Professor Jenny Lin, the event rolled out an array of activities that explored culture, self-identity, and the diasporic experience. It included a movie screening and filmmaking workshop, accompanied by delicious Taiwanese night market foods and mandopop.

The two-hour event was fully booked in advance and attracted over 100 people, per the organizer. "We even needed a waiting list. Food ran out and the line was so long that it went around the museum."

Directed by Occidental College Professor Vivian Lin, the featured film, “With Love From Taiwan” made its debut screening in the U.S. It looks at immigration and love through five short stories.

The immigration-themed modern art prints, created by University of Oregon Professor Charlene Liu, were on display as well as free giveaways. Lin was born in Kaohsiung and her work has been showcased at the MOMA museum.

Also on Saturday, the L.A.-based restaurant Pine and Crane, specializing in Taiwanese cuisine, served shrimp wontons, veggie potstickers, dan dan noodles, and bao buns in the outdoor yard of the museum. Fresh fruit tea and black milk tea with boba were on the drinks list.

Pine and Crane’s menu and decorations are all Taiwan-inspired. Notably, the wanton recipe was passed down by the restaurant owner, Vivian Ku’s grandmother.

Ku’s family is originally from Bakersfield, California, and targets making Taiwanese food more accessible. It now has three branches in Los Angeles County and customers can enjoy Taiwanese-style breakfast only at “Pine and Crane Downtown Los Angeles.”

LA's Taipei Night features Taiwanese dishes and pop culture
Taipei Night's participating artists, Charlene Liu, Vivian Lin, and curator Jenny Lin. (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

LA's Taipei Night features Taiwanese dishes and pop culture
The gathering took place at USC Pacific Asia Museum. (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

LA's Taipei Night features Taiwanese dishes and pop culture
The event encouraged discussions. (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

LA's Taipei Night features Taiwanese dishes and pop culture
Veggie potstickers. (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

LA's Taipei Night features Taiwanese dishes and pop culture
Bao bun. (Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)

LA's Taipei Night features Taiwanese dishes and pop culture
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang photo)
Taipei Night
USC Pacific Asia Museum
Los Angeles
United States
art
culture
mingle
night market

RELATED ARTICLES

Illustrators angered after Bologna Children's Bookfair changes Taiwan to 'Taipei'
Illustrators angered after Bologna Children's Bookfair changes Taiwan to 'Taipei'
2022/10/12 13:40
Taiwan will not change name of 17th-century Dutch fort in Tainan
Taiwan will not change name of 17th-century Dutch fort in Tainan
2022/10/11 17:50
Taiwan's legendary singer Tsai Chin to perform at Cloud Gate Theater
Taiwan's legendary singer Tsai Chin to perform at Cloud Gate Theater
2022/10/07 13:55
Formosa Forevermore: ‘Star Peter Pan’ on exploring Taiwan’s night sky
Formosa Forevermore: ‘Star Peter Pan’ on exploring Taiwan’s night sky
2022/10/07 10:29
Taiwan’s Penghu International Lighting Art Festival to open Friday
Taiwan’s Penghu International Lighting Art Festival to open Friday
2022/10/04 15:53