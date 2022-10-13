Thai tour groups 1st to enter Taiwan's newly opened borders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two tour groups from Thailand with 45 people each were the first to arrive in Taiwan early Thursday morning (Oct. 13), the first day the country fully opened its borders and discontinued quarantine in over two and a half years.

The tourists took off from Thailand's Don Mueang Airport aboard Tigerair flight IT506 on Wednesday evening (Oct. 12). Their flight arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 12:16 a.m. on Thursday, where they were greeted by Central Epidemic Command Center head Victor Wang (王必勝), Taoyuan International Airport Corp President and CEO Fan Hsiao-lun (范孝倫), and Tigerair Chairman Chen Han-ming (陳漢銘), who handed the passengers a gift bag that included five face masks, reported CNA.

Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) was joined by the bureau's mascot OhBear in welcoming the passengers and presenting them with neck pillows and Taiwanese souvenirs. During a press briefing, Chang said that the pandemic has affected Taiwan's tourism for over two and a half years, causing cross-border tourism to come to standstill.

Chang said Thursday's reopening of borders is an opportunity for Taiwan's cross-border tourism to regenerate and rebuild.

He pointed out that not only had inbound and outbound travel been restored, but the ban on group tours had also been lifted. He said there are many plans in the works to restart cross-border tourism and pledged his bureau will work closely with the tourism industry to quickly rebuild Taiwan's international tourism market.

The Tourism Bureau head said that Taiwan's epidemic prevention measures will gradually be loosened to the "0+0 stage," and employees of various companies involved in the tourism industry can quickly return to work. Chang said that while the bureau is promoting Taiwan to international tourists, it is also working to increase domestic tourism.



Thai influencer wearing Sailor Moon costume at Don Mueang Airport. (Facebook, Ratto Wanderlust photo)

Thai internet celebrity Kitcharat Nartetamrongsutt, who runs the social media page Ratto Wanderlust and was among the first group of tourists, dressed up in a Sailor Moon costume for the occasion. She was cited by the news agency as stating in Mandarin that she loves Taiwan very much, including its food and culture.

She said that she not only has many Taiwanese friends but also has many Thai friends who are studying Mandarin in Taiwan and is currently on a three-day trip to the country. Nartetamrongsutt, who has traveled to the country before, said she was happy to be back and had been "very much looking forward to playing in Taiwan."

A Taiwanese tourist surnamed Wang (王), said she was returning after a trip to Thailand for five days and four nights that included a group of 16 friends. Wang said she originally had expected to return to Taiwan on Oct. 12, but because she could not book a seat, she was not able to come back until Oct. 13.



Quarantine officials hand test kits to first batch of arriving passengers. (CNA photo)

She did not expect to be on the first flight to arrive in Taiwan after its border restrictions had been lifted. Because she arrived on Oct. 13 instead of Oct. 12, she no longer has to undergo quarantine and will instead follow the "0+7" protocol.

Wang said that everyone on the flight felt happy and lucky and she expressed her hope that the pandemic would soon pass and everyone could return to normal life.



Taiwan Tourism Bureau welcomes first tour group to arrive in Taiwan since borders reopened. (CNA photo)



Traveler poses with officials and OhBear. (CNA photo)

Nartetamrongsutt takes video of her arrival in Taipei.