Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan EXPO USA opens, marking two countries' deepened ties

Opening ceremony attended by US officials, Taiwan allies’ US ambassadors

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/13 11:45
A dragon dance performance at the Taiwan EXPO USA opening ceremony held in at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington, D...

A dragon dance performance at the Taiwan EXPO USA opening ceremony held in at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington, D...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the opening ceremony of Taiwan EXPO USA held in Washington, D.C., U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago said Taiwan is of great significance to the American economy.

Lago was cited by CNA as saying the significance stemmed from Taiwan’s status as a major trading partner and source of rapidly increasing foreign direct investment. She said the U.S. will continue to expand and deepen bilateral ties by cooperating in key fields and policies so both sides can respond to regional and global challenges in trade and investment.

She named the Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration Framework (TTIC) and its promotion of semiconductor, electric vehicle, cyber security, and energy collaborations and innovations as a highlight featured at the Taiwan EXPO USA.

CNA reported that aside from Lago, the event was attended by American Institute in Taiwan Chair James Moriarty, as well as ambassadors to the U.S. of Taiwan’s allies, including Saint Lucia, Haiti, and the Marshall Islands.

Moriarty said at the ceremony that Taiwan EXPO USA demonstrates Taiwan’s innovative technologies and rich culture. He added, as the world’s silicon island, Taiwan holds a key position within the global semiconductor supply chain.

The expo, therefore, is crucial to U.S. and Taiwan businesses’ exploration of ways to reinforce supply chain resilience, according to Moriarty.

Taiwan EXPO USA opens, marking two countries' deepened ties
U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago highlights deepening ties between Taiwan and the U.S. (CNA photo)

Taiwan EXPO USA opens, marking two countries' deepened ties
American Institute in Taiwan Chair James Moriarty says the Taiwan EXPO USA demonstrates Taiwan’s innovative technologies and rich culture. (CNA photo)
Taiwan EXPO USA
Marisa Lago
James Moriarty
semiconductor
Taiwan-U.S relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Economics minister emphasizes global benefits of Taiwan Strait stability
Economics minister emphasizes global benefits of Taiwan Strait stability
2022/10/12 16:55
Musk 'does not understand Taiwan': Taiwan Premier
Musk 'does not understand Taiwan': Taiwan Premier
2022/10/11 14:45
It's a myth that 'silicon shield' protects Taiwan from China invasion
It's a myth that 'silicon shield' protects Taiwan from China invasion
2022/10/10 23:44
Taiwan denies US will evacuate TSMC engineers if China invades
Taiwan denies US will evacuate TSMC engineers if China invades
2022/10/08 20:21
Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China
Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China
2022/10/08 18:35