Taiwan opens borders, ends quarantine after 2.5 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Thursday (Oct. 13) opened its borders to international travelers and ended its strict quarantine two and a half years since it imposed a ban on arrivals from all countries due to the pandemic.

The country issued a Level 3 travel warning for all countries and regions on March 21, 2020. This meant a full ban on travel to Taiwan for most foreign travelers, with only citizens and residents allowed to enter under the condition they undergo a 14-day quarantine.

This policy continued for two years, but gradually started to ease in April of this year as the country adopted a policy of coexisting with COVID. This process accelerated with the opening of Taiwan's borders in two phases: one on Sept. 29 and a second on Oct. 13.

In the first phase, Taiwan increased the weekly passenger arrival quota from 50,000 to 60,000, started the "one person per room" principle, ended on-arrival saliva testing, and expanded visa-free travel to reciprocating countries. In the second phase, Taiwan ended quarantine in favor of the "0+7" formula, opened the borders to travelers from countries that require regular visas to enter, raised the weekly arriving passenger quota to 150,000, and ended the ban on tour groups from abroad.

Under the "0+7" plan, inbound passengers will no longer need to undergo quarantine and will instead be instructed to begin seven days of self-health monitoring. Four rapid test kits will be given to all arriving passengers aged two and over. On the day of arrival (Day 0) or the next day (Day 1), passengers are advised to take a rapid antigen test.

No further testing is required unless the traveler experiences suspected COVID symptoms or they plan to travel out during self-health monitoring phase. If a person needs to venture out during this period, they must take a rapid antigen test and receive a negative result within 48 hours prior to leaving their accommodation.

End of Level 3 warning

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 12) announced that after 936 days, it will lower the global COVID travel warning from Level 3 to Level 2 on Oct. 13. The center now recommends that Taiwanese get fully vaccinated 14 days before the expected date of an overseas flight.

Ban on group tours ended

The "group ban order" that prohibits the travel industry from organizing groups to go abroad or bring groups of tourists to Taiwan will be loosened when the "0+7" plan goes into effect on Oct. 13. Groups that wish to travel abroad or enter the country can now recruit participants.

"0+7" rules for arriving migrant workers

Foreign caregivers who serve people aged 65 or older or under the age of 6, immunocompromised, and other people at high risk of developing severe illness should spend the "0+7" period in hotels or dormitories. They are not allowed to stay at their employer's home during this period, except in special circumstances, in which case daily COVID testing will be required.

However, foreign industrial workers and caregivers who serve people who are not at risk of developing severe illnesses and test negative for COVID on a rapid antigen test may engage in work that is permitted during the seven-day epidemic prevention period.

"0+7" rules for arriving foreign students

Foreign students arriving from overseas will no longer need to undergo quarantine and will instead follow the "0+7" plan. During this period, students who are asymptomatic and have received a negative COVID test result within the past two days can venture out and go to classes.

As for accommodation during the "0+7" phase, arriving foreign students can stay with friends or relatives, in hotels, self-rental units, and dormitories. The one condition is that these accommodations must follow the principle of one person per room, with a separate bathroom from other occupants.

'0+7' policy for students in close contact with COVID cases

Local students who come into contact with COVID cases and have received three vaccine doses can follow the "0+7" formula and return to class if they are asymptomatic and receive a negative result on a COVID test. This policy will apply to students, faculty, and staff who have received three jabs, while those who have not received three vaccine doses are expected to follow the "3+4" scheme of three days of home quarantine and four days of self-health monitoring.

More information about the "0+7" regulations for arrivals can be found in this article.