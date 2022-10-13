Pizza Hut opens express takeout store in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pizza Hut Taiwan has opened a new takeaway store in Taipei that caters specifically to those dining alone and living a fast-paced life.

Located near the transportation hub of Taipei Main Station, the store features fast-prepared single-serving pizzas inspired by San Francisco’s signature sourdough bread, said Liang Chia-chun (梁家俊), general manager of Pizza Hut Taiwan.

Customers wait for no more than five minutes before their meals are ready, be they freshly-baked pizzas, pasta, or Hong Kong’s signature pineapple buns. The new shop is an answer to the growing needs of city dwellers who would like to grab a quick meal served hot, according to a survey done by the company.

The glass kitchen allows customers to see how their meals are prepared. To make the service more convenient, a QR code is available for quick menu access and orders, wrote FoodNext.

Pizza Hut in Taiwan is known for its flurry of peculiar flavors that almost always cause a stir. Some of the bizarre flavors include “tangyuan, garlic chicken,” “cilantro, intestines, and pig’s blood,” and “durian.”



Pizza Hut Taiwan opens an express takeout store in Taipei. (Pizza Hut Taiwan photos)