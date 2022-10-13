Alexa
Pizza Hut opens express takeout store in Taipei

Single serving pizza ready to go in less than five minutes

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/13 10:12
Pizza Hut Taiwan opens an express takeout store in Taipei. (Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)

Pizza Hut Taiwan opens an express takeout store in Taipei. (Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pizza Hut Taiwan has opened a new takeaway store in Taipei that caters specifically to those dining alone and living a fast-paced life.

Located near the transportation hub of Taipei Main Station, the store features fast-prepared single-serving pizzas inspired by San Francisco’s signature sourdough bread, said Liang Chia-chun (梁家俊), general manager of Pizza Hut Taiwan.

Customers wait for no more than five minutes before their meals are ready, be they freshly-baked pizzas, pasta, or Hong Kong’s signature pineapple buns. The new shop is an answer to the growing needs of city dwellers who would like to grab a quick meal served hot, according to a survey done by the company.

The glass kitchen allows customers to see how their meals are prepared. To make the service more convenient, a QR code is available for quick menu access and orders, wrote FoodNext.

Pizza Hut in Taiwan is known for its flurry of peculiar flavors that almost always cause a stir. Some of the bizarre flavors include “tangyuan, garlic chicken,” “cilantro, intestines, and pig’s blood,” and “durian.”

Pizza Hut Taiwan opens an express takeout store in Taipei. (Pizza Hut Taiwan photos)
