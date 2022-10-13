How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 10/12/2022

Stocks ended a wobbly day lower on Wall Street after a late-afternoon drop erased the tentative gains major indexes had been clinging to for much of the day.

The S&P 500 gave back 0.3% Wednesday, its sixth consecutive loss. The Dow and Nasdaq ended with smaller losses. Yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes ended lower.

Stocks had waffled between gains and losses for much of the day as traders parsed a report from the government that showed inflation at the wholesale level eased last month, though it was a bit worse than expected. Crude oil prices fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.81 points, or 0.3%, to 3,577.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,210.85.

The Nasdaq fell 9.09 points, or 0.1%, to 10,417.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.15 point, or 0.3%, to 1,687.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 62.63 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 85.94 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 235.31 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.39 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,189.15 points, or 24.9%.

The Dow is down 7,127.45 points, or 19.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,227.87 points, or 33.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 557.55 points, or 24.8%.