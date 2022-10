Wednesday At La Costa Resort and Spa San Diego Purse: $757,900 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from San Diego Open at La Costa Resort and Spa (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 1-6, 6-4, 10-4.