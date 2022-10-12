All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bridgeport 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rockford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Abbotsford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coachella Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.