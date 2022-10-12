All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bridgeport
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hershey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Providence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WB/Scranton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laval
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand Rapids
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rockford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Abbotsford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bakersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coachella Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ontario
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.