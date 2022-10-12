Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/10/12 22:06
NHL Scoring Leaders

Through Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

GP G A PTS
Nino Niederreiter, NSH 2 3 0 3
Chandler Stephenson, LV 1 0 2 2
Alex Pietrangelo, LV 1 0 2 2
Ryan McDonagh, NSH 2 0 2 2
Mikael Granlund, NSH 2 0 2 2
Mario Ferraro, SJ 2 0 2 2
Gabriel Vilardi, LA 1 1 1 2
Eeli Tolvanen, NSH 2 1 1 2
Kiefer Sherwood, NSH 2 1 1 2
Luke Kunin, SJ 2 1 1 2
William Karlsson, LV 1 1 1 2
Filip Forsberg, NSH 2 1 1 2
Matt Duchene, NSH 2 1 1 2
Mika Zibanejad, NYR 1 2 0 2

6 tied with 1 pts.