NHL Scoring Leaders

Through Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nino Niederreiter, NSH
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Chandler Stephenson, LV
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Alex Pietrangelo, LV
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Ryan McDonagh, NSH
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Mikael Granlund, NSH
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Mario Ferraro, SJ
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Gabriel Vilardi, LA
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Eeli Tolvanen, NSH
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kiefer Sherwood, NSH
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Luke Kunin, SJ
|2
|1
|1
|2
|William Karlsson, LV
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Filip Forsberg, NSH
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Matt Duchene, NSH
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Mika Zibanejad, NYR
|1
|2
|0
|2
6 tied with 1 pts.