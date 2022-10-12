NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|San Jose
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 1
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.