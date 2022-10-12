NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 7 3 Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 3 7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 1

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.