NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|152
|61
|Miami
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|115
|131
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|116
|118
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|98
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|118
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|69
|94
|Jacksonville
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|111
|80
|Houston
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|86
|99
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|138
|117
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|108
|89
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|133
|125
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|77
|128
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|159
|125
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|122
|136
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|75
|80
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|125
|130
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|135
|88
|Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|93
|72
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|103
|93
|Washington
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|90
|128
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|83
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|118
|122
|New Orleans
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|115
|128
|Carolina
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|93
|122
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|115
|102
|Green Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|97
|96
|Chicago
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|86
|106
|Detroit
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|140
|170
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|108
|61
|Arizona
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|123
|L.A. Rams
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|80
|116
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|127
|154
___
Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.