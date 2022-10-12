Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/12 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 152 61
Miami 3 2 0 .600 115 131
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 116 118
New England 2 3 0 .400 103 98
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118
Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 80
Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 138 117
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 108 89
Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 133 125
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 77 128
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 159 125
L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136
Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80
Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 0 0 1.000 135 88
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 93 72
N.Y. Giants 4 1 0 .800 103 93
Washington 1 4 0 .200 90 128
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 103 83
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 118 122
New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 115 128
Carolina 1 4 0 .200 93 122
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 1 0 .800 115 102
Green Bay 3 2 0 .600 97 96
Chicago 2 3 0 .400 86 106
Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 2 0 .600 108 61
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 105 123
L.A. Rams 2 3 0 .400 80 116
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 127 154

___

Thursday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday's Games

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday, Oct. 24

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.