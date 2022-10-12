K-Show 2022: Microban International launches next-generation technologies for polymers

HUNTERSVILLE, US - News Direct - 12 October 2022 - Microban International is thrilled to be attending K 2022, the world’s number one tradeshow for the plastics and rubber industry. The packed event is taking place from the 19th to 26th of October at Messe Düsseldorf in Germany, and will host more than 3,000 exhibitors from over 60 nations.



Microban International is launching two new non-heavy-metal antimicrobial products for plastics and rubber at K 2022

Microban will be showcasing its wide range of unique antimicrobial technologies for plastic and rubber materials, as well as launching two exciting next-generation products based on non-heavy-metal ingredients – LapisShield™ and Ascera™. LapisShield can be seamlessly integrated into any water-based coating formulation, and is proven to inhibit bacterial growth by up to 99.99 %, as well as the growth of mold and mildew. Ascera represents Microban’s commitment to sustainable antibacterial chemistries for molded polymers and solvent-based coatings, formulated from a chemistry that is inspired by nature*. These exclusive new technologies therefore help to protect treated rubber and plastic surfaces from stains, odors and premature degradation, prolonging their useable lifetime and supporting reuse and sustainability.



K-Talk, K’s new web talk format, is hosting monthly online discussions in the run up to this year’s show, featuring global industry experts and scientists. The in-depth series focuses on plastics, technological innovations and the key challenges facing the industry, and aims to inspire, orientate and encourage international exchange in this important area. Microban’s very own Dr Ivan Ong, Vice President of Research and Development, joined the K-Talk panel on the 1st of September to explore the latest innovations for extending the usable lifespan of plastic packaging. You can listen to the recording of this fascinating discussion on the official K website.



* The Microban technology used in this product is similar to acids found in nature and is used in multiple consumer product applications



