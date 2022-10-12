Taiwan busts Chinese ships carrying tons of pork from ASF-infected areas across median line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Recently, China’s military aircraft have been crossing the middle of the Taiwan Strait, but now pork from China’s African Swine Flu-infected areas is also traversing the median line, evidenced by Taiwan’s Coast Guard busting Chinese ships carrying tens of tons of such pork crossing the median line, Liberty Times reported.

If the pork from the ASF-infected areas in China found its way into Taiwan’s market, it would be a significant threat to the well-being of Taiwan’s pig farming industry, which has an output value of NT$200 billion (US$6.2 billion), the report said.

With the opening of Taiwan’s borders, the possibility of travelers carrying ASF-infected pork has also increased, prompting the country's Council of Agriculture and customs to be put on high alert and they are checking all baggage of travelers from ASF-infected areas, per the report.

The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine reminds the public that travelers entering Taiwan must not carry pork products that require quarantine or have relatives or friends send such products to Taiwan. A first-time violation is punishable by a fine of NT$200,000, and repeated violations will be fined NT$1 million, the report said.